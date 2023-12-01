How to style 1 jacket 3 ways from fall to winter
ABC News Photo Illustration, Old Navy, Good American, Reformation
Shopping for a new coat? We have you covered.
We've found some of the best fall and winter coats, including everything from puffer coats to quilted coats, wrap coats and more.
For example, style Cole Haan's wool wrap coat with a festive outfit and heeled shoes for the holiday season. Or, bundle up in The North Face's down parka paired with a sweater and warm winter boots for your outdoor activities.
We also have wool coats from Quince and Mackage, a Barbour quilted coat, a water-resistant puffer coat from Old Navy and a Levi's teddy coat, among others.
Continue below for more!
Coats under $100
Amazon
Amazon Essentials Women's Heavyweight Long-Sleeve Hooded Puffer Coat
- $52.40 to $59.90
- Amazon
16% off
Amazon
Amazon Essentials Women's Lightweight Water-Resistant Hooded Puffer Coat
- $51.90
- $62.40
- Amazon