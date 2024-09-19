Fall footwear is hitting the shelves, and with it comes a whole new batch of trends.
If you're looking to refresh your closet and add a few chic new pairs of shoes, try out some of the hottest styles for the season such as flats, fuzzy shoes and boots.
For example, a simple pair of black flats adds a demure touch to almost any outfit, or you can opt to toughen up your look with a cool pair of trendy motorcycle boots.
Whichever shape you choose, keep scrolling to see what "GMA" thinks your feet will love for fall!
Flats
Fuzzy footwear
Boots
Shoe'N Tale Women's Over The Knee Thigh High Chunky Heel Pointed Toe Faux Suede Side Zipper Fall Weather Winter Boots
- $48.99
- Amazon
More 'GMA' picks
BEARPAW Women's Loki Multiple Colors | Women's Slippers | Women's Shoe | Comfortable & Light-Weight
- $53.49
- Amazon