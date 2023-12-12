If there is someone on your holiday shopping list who loves running, biking, hiking, or swimming, lululemon has the apparel and accessories you need.

The athletic apparel brand has a wide variety of selections for everyone -- from the fitness enthusiast to those who are looking to elevate some of their go-to casual wear.

And as we adjust our wardrobes for the colder months, lululemon has water-repellant cropped puffed jackets, wool-blend turtlenecks to layer when you're on the move and cozy oversized hoodies for lounging.

Plus, the viral Everywhere Belt Bag, is a gift that anyone who may be hard to gift for would love.

Continue below to shop our favorite holiday gift ideas from lululemon.

Accessories

lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag 1L Fleece $58 lululemon Shop Now

lululemon Back to Life Sport Bottle 32oz $48 to $52 lululemon Shop Now

lululemon Wunder Puff Mittens $78 lululemon Shop Now

lululemon Wunder Puff Trapper Hat $78 lululemon Shop Now

lululemon Warm Revelation Beanie $48 lululemon Shop Now

lululemon Women's Daily Stride Comfort Crew Sock $22 lululemon Shop Now

Outerwear

lululemon Wunder Puff Jacket Tech Canvas $348 lululemon Shop Now

lululemon Wunder Puff Long Jacket $398 lululemon Shop Now

47% off lululemon Wunder Puff Super-Cropped Jacket $119

$228 lululemon Shop Now

Tops

lululemon Soft Jersey Long-Sleeve Shirt $68 lululemon Shop Now

lululemon Wundermost Ultra-Soft Nulu Crewneck Cropped T-Shirt $58 lululemon Shop Now

lululemon Wundermost Ultra-Soft Nulu Long-Sleeve Turtleneck $78 lululemon Shop Now

lululemon Scuba Oversized Funnel-Neck Half Zip $118 lululemon Shop Now

Bottoms

lululemon lululemon Align Ribbed High-Rise Pant 25" $118 lululemon Shop Now

lululemon lululemon Align High-Rise Pant with Pockets 25" $128 to $138 lululemon Shop Now

Shoes

lululemon Restfeel Men's Slide $58 lululemon Shop Now