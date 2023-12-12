If there is someone on your holiday shopping list who loves running, biking, hiking, or swimming, lululemon has the apparel and accessories you need.
The athletic apparel brand has a wide variety of selections for everyone -- from the fitness enthusiast to those who are looking to elevate some of their go-to casual wear.
And as we adjust our wardrobes for the colder months, lululemon has water-repellant cropped puffed jackets, wool-blend turtlenecks to layer when you're on the move and cozy oversized hoodies for lounging.
Plus, the viral Everywhere Belt Bag, is a gift that anyone who may be hard to gift for would love.
Continue below to shop our favorite holiday gift ideas from lululemon.
