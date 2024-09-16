Stanley has dropped another instantly iconic collection of drink tumblers with their new Barbie x Stanley collection that celebrates 65 years of everyone's favorite do-it-all doll.
The limited-edition collection features eight unique tumblers, each showcasing gorgeous, colorful artwork inspired by different eras of Barbie.
"The Barbie x Stanley collaboration is a dream come true for a designer, bringing together two legendary brands at the center of the cultural zeitgeist," said Juan Navarro, CMF Designer at Stanley.
He added that research and consumer interest was the basis for creating the designs, but they also have a personal touch built in.
"Much of my inspiration came from my sister, and the excitement and wonder her Barbies brought to her when we were children. I hope this collection brings back that same joyful nostalgia for consumers, while inviting them to connect the Quenchers to their current style."
The collection will launch a new tumbler daily from Sept. 16 to Set. 20 at noon ET. The "Barbie Icon Quencher" tumbler in the 40-ounce and 30-ounce sizes debuts first, and only this tumbler will come in the smaller size.
Next on Sept. 17 is the "1959 Original" and the "'60s Twist 'N Turn,” the "'70s Superstar" and "'80s Dynamite" on Sept. 18, the "'80s Rockers" and "'80s Peaches 'N Cream" on Sept. 19 and finally the "Howdy Ken" on Sept. 20.
Each tumbler has double-walled vacuum insulation that keeps iced drinks cold to two days and cold drinks cool for 11 hours (for the 40-ounce sizes). They're also BPA-free, dishwasher-safe and car cupholder compatible.
Keep scrolling to shop the first release today, and check back as we continue adding each day's new release!
