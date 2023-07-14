Hi, Barbie! Hi, Ken!

The highly anticipated release of the star-studded "Barbie" film is just one week away.

MORE: Margot Robbie wears look inspired by '60s Barbie doll on 'Barbie' press tour

With an endless number of Barbie-inspired collaborations, what better way to celebrate the upcoming movie than by shopping for products that will transport you to your own Barbieland?

From home, fashion, beauty and more, we've rounded up some of our favorite picks from the pink powerhouse who has taken the summer by storm.

Come on, Barbie, let's go... shopping!

Fashion

Gap × Barbie™ Kids Hoodie
GAP

Gap × Barbie™ Kids Hoodie

Price: $54.95   From: GAP

Barbie Classic Clog Crocs
Crocs

Barbie Classic Clog Crocs

Price: $59.95   From: Zappos

SCUBA 2.0 BLAZER
Good American

SCUBA 2.0 BLAZER

Price: $149   From: Good American

Women&#39;s Barbiestessy Vinyl Pumps
Aldo

Women's Barbiestessy Vinyl Pumps

Price: $130   From: Aldo

FITTED SEAMLESS TEE
Good American

FITTED SEAMLESS TEE

Price: $55   From: Good American

Barbie the Movie x AQUA Striped Heart Button Mini Dress
AQUA

Barbie the Movie x AQUA Striped Heart Button Mini Dress

Price: $98   From: Bloomingdale's

Barbie the Movie x AQUA Checked Bustier Mini Dress
AQUA

Barbie the Movie x AQUA Checked Bustier Mini Dress

Price: $118   From: Bloomingdales

Rhinestone Barbie Wedges
Forever 21

Rhinestone Barbie Wedges

Price: $34.99   From: Forever 21

ALDO Barbiemule
ALDO

ALDO Barbiemule

Price: $120   From: ALDO

BAREFOOT DREAMS CozyChic Barbie Adult Robe
Bloomingdales

BAREFOOT DREAMS CozyChic Barbie Adult Robe

Price: $178   From: Bloomingdales

Beauty

Limited Edition Barbie x Steampod Flat Iron &#38; Styler
Sephora

Limited Edition Barbie x Steampod Flat Iron & Styler

Price: $250   From: Sephora

Glow Recipe x Barbie Watermelon Glow Hydration Kit
Glow Recipe

Glow Recipe x Barbie Watermelon Glow Hydration Kit

Price: $31   From: Sephora

Barbie + Hally Temporary Hair Color Set
Hally

Barbie + Hally Temporary Hair Color Set

Price: $16   From: Ulta

CHI X Barbie 1.25" Titanium Triple Barrel Waver
CHI

CHI X Barbie 1.25" Titanium Triple Barrel Waver

Price: $109.99   From: Ulta

Malibu Barbie x Kitsch Satin Heatless Curling Set
Kitsch

Malibu Barbie x Kitsch Satin Heatless Curling Set

Price: $20   From: Ulta

OPI x Barbie xPRESS/On Press On Nails
OPI

OPI x Barbie xPRESS/On Press On Nails

Price: $15.99   From: Ulta

Accessories

Gap × Barbie™ Kids Recycled Arch Logo Metallic Backpack
GAP

Gap × Barbie™ Kids Recycled Arch Logo Metallic Backpack

Price: $69.95   From: GAP

Barbie™ x Kendra Scott Gold Elisa Satellite Reversible Necklace
Kendra Scott

Barbie™ x Kendra Scott Gold Elisa Satellite Reversible Necklace

Price: $98   From: Kendra Scott

Barbie the Movie x AQUA AQUA Heart Crystal Mini Crossbody
AQUA

Barbie the Movie x AQUA AQUA Heart Crystal Mini Crossbody

Price: $78   From: Bloomingdale's

Barbie x Kendra Scott Gold Emilie Stud Earrings in Pink Iridescent Glitter Glass
Kendra Scott

Barbie x Kendra Scott Gold Emilie Stud Earrings in Pink Iridescent Glitter Glass

Price: $65   From: Kendra Scott

Barbie x Kendra Scott Gold Pearl Charm Convertible Necklace in Pink Iridescent Glitter Glass
Kendra Scott

Barbie x Kendra Scott Gold Pearl Charm Convertible Necklace in Pink Iridescent Glitter Glass

Price: $98   From: Kendra Scott

Barbie Crew Socks & Pet Socks Set
Forever 21

Barbie Crew Socks & Pet Socks Set

Price: $9.99   From: Forever 21

Home

Barbie™ Pink Ombre Rug
Ruggable

Barbie™ Pink Ombre Rug

Price: $539   From: Ruggable

FUNBOY x Barbie Chaise Lounger
FUNBOY

FUNBOY x Barbie Chaise Lounger

Sale: $71.20 19% SavingsAmazon

Original: $89
Barbie™ Light Pink Doormat
Ruggable

Barbie™ Light Pink Doormat

Price: $179   From: Ruggable

Pets

Gap × Barbie™ Arch Logo Dog Hoodie
GAP

Gap × Barbie™ Arch Logo Dog Hoodie

Price: $49.95   From: GAP

