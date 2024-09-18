Birkenstocks are a staple sandal, but their popularity has reached fever pitch yet again over the past few summer months. Now, the brand has released two new metallic colorways to keep your feet comfortable and stylish as we head into fall.
The Papillio by Birkenstock Arizona Platforms are available now through the end of September exclusively at Zappos as part of its 25th anniversary as a vendor. They come in two metallic colorways on trend for fall -- a rich, deep pink and a muted, shimmering taupe -- with black buckles and soles, plus the brand's signature cork footbed lined in smooth leather.
Two adjustable buckles ensure a secure and stable fit, and polyester lining on the inner straps prevents blistering. Added padding from the platform's elevated height also adds more cushioning, meaning these are perfect for long autumn strolls, sightseeing and any other walking adventures you might find yourself on this season.
Keep scrolling to shop these metallic Birkenstocks at Zappos.
