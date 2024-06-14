If you're looking for a comfortable summer shoe, a pair of Birkenstocks should be at the top of your list.
They're versatile, come in many styles and colors, and are, yes, incredibly comfortable.
When shopping for a pair of Birkenstocks, consider how you plan to wear them: Waterproof styles -- marked by their material, EVA -- are ideal for beach, lake and pool-goers. The "big buckle" styles, like the Madrid Big Buckle sandals, are good day-to-night options you can wear with denim or maxi sundresses, for example. There are wedged and platform Birkenstocks or clog styles for everyday wear.
Take note of details, like the upper material (leather, EVA, suede, etc.), how thick or thin the straps are, and the color of the metal buckles, to help inform what shoe is ideal for you. For example, perhaps a gold buckle is best if you gravitate towards gold jewelry. A shiny patent or oiled leather upper may be your best bet if you're looking for a dressier Birkenstock, whereas a canvas upper lends itself to more casual, summer wear.
We're rounding up multiple Birkenstock styles for women, men and kids that you can shop now. Find Birkenstocks at retailers like Nordstrom, Revolve, Zappos, J.Crew and beyond.
