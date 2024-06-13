Shopping for summer shoes? DSW has deals on everything from sandals to sneakers for your summer wardrobe.
Right now, take 15% off (almost) everything with code SOMUCHMORE. This includes styles already on sale, so expect to find major savings. Plus, DSW is offering up to 25% off brands like Reebok, Crocs and Nike, now through June 15.
There are men's and women's athletic shoes starting at $49, kids sneakers starting at $29, and women's and men's sandals starting at $39.
To help you navigate the sale, we're rounding up all of the versatile styles that catch our eye: The Steve Madden Sienna Sandal, for example, is a great summer sandal for brides on bachelorettes or honeymoons. Or, style it all summer with sundresses or light-wash denim.
There's also the Nike Interact Run Running Shoe, a white sneaker that can take you from running miles to running errands. It is currently 24% off and under $65.
Crocs-lovers will be excited to know that select styles and colors are on sale: The Classic Clog is currently $37.99 in colors like light grey, yellow and blue. There are also Crocs for kids on sale, including a glittery jelly sandal we know they'll love.
Continue below to shop these picks and more!
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Influencers may receive a commission or have business relationships with a recommended brand. SOME PRICES ARE DYNAMIC AND MAY CHANGE FROM THE DATE OF PUBLICATION. Have questions about ordering or a purchase? Click here. Get more shopGMA! Sign up for our newsletter, and follow on Instagram and TikTok.
DSW women's shoes on sale
Women's sandals and heels
Women's heels and flats
Women's sneakers
DSW men's shoes on sale
Cole Haan Grand Crosscourt Winner Sneaker - Men's
Use code SOMUCHMORE for an extra 15% off.
- $99.99
- $160
- DSW
Reef Cushion Spring Flip Flop
Use code SOMUCHMORE for an extra 15% off.
- $34.99
- $50
- DSW
Vince Camuto Esmail Driving Loafer
Use code SOMUCHMORE for an extra 15% off.
- $69.99
- $100
- DSW