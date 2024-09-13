Are you looking to recreate Emmy-nominated style on a budget?
Maybe you're hoping to channel the laid-back yet sharp vibes of "The Bear" with a casual, workwear-inspired outfit -- or perhaps you're leaning toward something more trendy, inspired by "Mr. & Mrs. Smith."
If "Only Murders in the Building" is more your style, then you can blend quirky sophistication with colorful scarves, turtlenecks and statement coats inspired by Mabel’s eclectic chic. You can also embrace the playful, luxe aesthetic of "Loot" with bold power suits, sleek dresses and eye-catching accessories, perfect for a glam-on-a-dime look.
Below, style expert Lilliana Vazquez is rounding up some of the best dressed character looks we know and love. These styles, with affordable alternatives from brands like ASOS or Walmart, let you embody your favorite TV characters without breaking the bank.
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Influencers may receive a commission or have business relationships with a recommended brand. SOME PRICES ARE DYNAMIC AND MAY CHANGE FROM THE DATE OF PUBLICATION. Have questions about ordering or a purchase? Click here.
Look 1: 'Only Murders in the Building'
Look 2: 'Loot'
ASOS LUXE embellished boucle kick flare pants with faux feather hem in Burgundy - part of a set
- $119
- ASOS
Look 3: 'Mr. and Mrs. Smith'
Decrum Wool Varsity Jacket Men - High School Baseball Bomber Style Letterman Jacket
- $39
- Amazon
Look 4: 'The Bear'
Model is 6'1" with a 30" waist. They're wearing a size medium. Broadway Engineer Coat
- $108
- Levis