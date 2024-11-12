A thrilling new era of collaborations has arrived in anticipation of the upcoming premiere of 'Wicked'.
Retailers like Ulta, Walmart, Gap and others have launched enchanting collections inspired by the beloved story.
Each collaboration blends the whimsiness of Oz with contemporary style, offering unique products across beauty, fashion, and home decor.
Lifestyle Contributor, Lori Bergamotto, is sharing some of her favorites below.
From spellbinding makeup palettes at Ulta to cozy, character-themed apparel at Gap scroll on to check them out.
Walmart
Monopoly Wicked Edition Board Game, Family Games for Kids, Teens, and Adults, Kids Games, 8+
- $24.84
- Walmart
LEGO Wicked Welcome to Emerald City Building Toy - Wicked Toy For Kids, Ages 9+ - Gift for Girls and Boys with Tower Model, Glinda, & Elphaba Minidolls - 75684
- $99.98
- Walmart
Gap
Claire's
Ulta
r.e.m beauty
Conair
Beekman 1802
Caboodles
Bloomingdales
Voluspa Limited Edition Wicked Pink Goes Good with Green Mini Tin Candle Duo Gift Set
- $30
- Bloomingdales
Voluspa Limited Edition Wicked Perfectly Pink Yuzu Boxed Candle, 8.5 oz.
- $48
- Bloomingdales