'Wicked' Broadway stars Idina Menzel, Kristin Chenoweth pose with film's stars at LA premiere
Broadway "Wicked" is meeting present-day film "Wicked."
Idina Menzel and Kristin Chenoweth -- stars from the original Broadway cast -- joined Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande at the Los Angeles premiere of "Wicked" on Saturday.
The group of four posed together on the carpet, locking arms with the present stars tucked in between the stars of the 2003 Broadway musical on the outside. The "Wicked" film stars Grande and Erivo in the lead roles of Glinda and Elphaba, respectively.
"I watched it with our 'Wicked' family and I bawled the entire time," Chenoweth, who played Glinda in the original production of the film, said in a clip posted on the "Wicked" account's Instagram story.
"I was so proud of her. She killed it," Chenoweth said of Grande. "And Cynthia, we knew she was going to be powerful but the warmth and heart she brings to it. Just like Idina, it was perfect."
Along with Grande and Erivo, "Wicked" also stars Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Ethan Slater as Boq, Marissa Bode as Nessarose and Jeff Goldblum as the Wizard of Oz.
"Wicked: Part One" hits theaters on Nov. 22. "Wicked: Part Two" is slated to arrive in theaters on Nov. 21, 2025.
Menzel previously opened up to "Good Morning America" about "passing the torch" to the next generation of "Wicked" stars.
"We're extremely proud of what we were part of creating," Menzel said at the 2024 Tony Awards in June.
"To see it grow through all of these iterations, and to know that we're passing the torch to Cynthia and Ariana who it's in such beautiful hands and they're going to do a wonderful job, and to know that it's going to reach an even wider audience than ever and tell this story about real female empowerment is special," Menzel said.
The 2003 Broadway production of "Wicked" took home three Tony Awards, including a Best Actress nod for Menzel.
According to a synopsis for the film, "Wicked" is the "untold story of the witches of Oz," including Elphaba, "a young woman, misunderstood because of her unusual green skin, who has yet to discover her true power," and Glinda, a "popular young woman, gilded by privilege and ambition, who has yet to discover her true heart."