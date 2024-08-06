Get ready to defy gravity because "Wicked" is almost here.
The highly anticipated film, which is flying into theaters later this year, features a star-studded cast and includes all the magic and wonder from the beloved musical it's based on.
Here's everything you need to know about "Wicked: Part One" ahead of the film's premiere.
When will 'Wicked' be released?
"Wicked: Part One" arrives in theaters Nov. 22.
Leading up to the film, the release date has changed twice.
How many films will 'Wicked' have?
"Wicked" is split into two parts. "Wicked: Part Two" is slated to arrive in theaters Nov. 26, 2025.
In 2022, director Jon M. Chu said in a statement that he wanted to split the film because "it became increasingly clear that it would be impossible to wrestle the story of Wicked into a single film without doing some real damage to it."
"As we tried to cut songs or trim characters, those decisions began to feel like fatal compromises to the source material that has entertained us all for so many years," he said. "So we decided to give ourselves a bigger canvas and make not just one Wicked movie but two!"
"With more space, we can tell the story of Wicked as it was meant to be told while bringing even more depth and surprise to the journeys of these beloved characters," he added.
Who is starring in the film?
Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo were cast in the film's lead roles of Glinda and Elphaba, respectively, in 2021.
In separate Instagram posts at the time, the actresses shared their emotional reactions from the moment they learned they had landed their respective roles.
"Pink goes with Green," Erivo wrote in the caption of her post at the time.
In Grande's post, she wrote, "thank goodness."
For the "eternal sunshine" singer, it's been a dream realized. In 2011, after she saw "Wicked" on stage again, she took to Twitter, now X, to explain that seeing the show made her realize "how badly I want 2 play Glinda at some point in my life!"
Also starring in the film are Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Ethan Slater as Boq, Marissa Bode as Nessarose and Jeff Goldblum as the Wizard of Oz.
What is the film about?
According to a synopsis for the film, "Wicked" is the "untold story of the witches of Oz": Elphaba, "a young woman, misunderstood because of her unusual green skin, who has yet to discover her true power," and Glinda, a "popular young woman, gilded by privilege and ambition, who has yet to discover her true heart."
While attending Shiz University in the Land of Oz, their unlikely friendship blossoms. But after an encounter with The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, "their friendship reaches a crossroads and their lives take very different paths," the synopsis continues.
"Their extraordinary adventures in Oz will ultimately see them fulfill their destinies as Glinda the Good and the Wicked Witch of the West," it reads.
What is the film based on?
"Wicked" is based on Gregory Maguire's 1995 book "Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West," which was inspired by L. Frank Baum's 1900 novel "The Wonderful Wizard of Oz."
In 2003, a musical adaptation of Maguire's story opened on Broadway.
The original Broadway cast included Kristin Chenoweth as Glinda, Idina Menzel as Elphaba and Robert Morse as the Wizard. Norbert Leo Butz played Fiyero, Michelle Federer portrayed Nessarose and Carole Shelley played Madame Morrible.
Menzel won a Tony Award for her role as Elphaba in 2004.
What has the cast and crew said about the upcoming film?
Throughout production of the upcoming film, the cast and crew have shared moments from the set, reflections on telling the beloved story and more.
Last year, when the film was "halfway" through production, Grande shared a photo on Instagram from the set of the film and wrote in the caption that she was "savoring every millisecond left with my Galinda."
"I don't want it to end," she added. "So while I am still here, present, now, I just wanted to…. Exclaim my tremendous gratitude! And allow my heart to overflow."
Erivo also shared a message on Instagram in June 2023 and opened up about what filming the number "I'm Not That Girl" meant to her.
"My heart broke open and tears fell," she said. "I thought of us, the ones who often feel like they're on the outside. The ones who don't know that their differences, oddities, quirks are what make them beautiful and special. The ones who, for some reason, believe they can't be loved and I felt proud to sing a song that might speak to those feelings."
"I desperately hope that when you finally see this film, you'll see you, you'll see me, you'll see Jon and Ari and our hearts laid bare," Erivo added.
When did filming end?
Based on Instagram posts shared by both the cast and Chu, filming for "Wicked" wrapped in January.
Grande shared a silhouette of herself as Glinda and wrote in the caption, "like a handprint on my heart."
Bailey also shared a silhouette of himself as Fiyero and wrote in the caption of the post, "Danced on through."
Has the trailer for the "Wicked" movie been released?
The official trailer for "Wicked" was released in May. Watch it here.
Last month, the film also released an Olympic spot.