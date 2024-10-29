Kristin Chenoweth is sharing her reaction to the new "Wicked" movie.
"Oh my gosh. I just saw the movie and I'm dying. I'm deceased. I'm actually dead. I'm not here," Chenoweth said in a video she shared to Instagram on Monday.
"People are not going to be well when they see this film," she continued. "It is so good. It is so special. The story is so wonderful and Cynthia [Erivo] and Ariana [Grande] are amazing. The whole cast is amazing. [Director] Jon [M] Chu nailed it."
Chenoweth said she was "so moved, emotional, happy [and] filled with joy" by the movie and urged her followers to go see it.
Chenoweth, who originated the role of Glinda in the 2003 Broadway alongside Idina Menzel as Elphaba, previously opened up about the film adaptation in a "Good Morning America" interview last September.
The Tony winner said the advice she gave Ariana Grande -- who is playing Glinda in the film opposite Cynthia Erivo's Elphaba -- was for her to "put your own stamp on it."
Chenoweth also said the new version of "Wicked" will only help expand upon the legacy she and Menzel helped create.
"Nobody can take away what Idina and I did in those roles." she noted. "And nobody will be able to take away what new and fun and exciting things that Cynthia and Ariana do."
"Wicked" flies into theaters Nov. 22.