New trailer for 'Wicked' movie
A new video for "Wicked" featuring Jonathan Bailey is here.
In the highly anticipated film, Bailey portrays Fiyero, Elphaba's (Cynthia Erivo) love interest.
The video introduces Fiyero, which the film describes as "Oz's most eligible bachelor."
It opens with Ariana Grande as Glinda reading about Fiyero being "spotted at Shiz," a university in Oz.
"I tend to be self-absorbed and deeply shallow," Bailey as Fiyero says in one clip.
In addition to Bailey, Grande and Erivo, the star-studded cast includes Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Ethan Slater as Boq, Marissa Bode as Nessarose and Jeff Goldblum as the Wizard of Oz.
"Wicked: Part One" will hit theaters on Nov. 22 and part two will be released on Nov. 26, 2025.