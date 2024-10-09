The Land of Oz will have more than enough tulips to go around.
"Wicked" director Jon M. Chu discussed the 9 million tulips planted in making the set for the upcoming film in an interview published on Wednesday.
"9 million tulips we planted," Chu revealed in the interview with Fandango. He shared that when the studio asked if that many tulips were necessary, "Sorry we already planted them," was the response.
Chu went into further detail on developing a real life Emerald City for the film.
"We built the Emerald City," the director said. "You could walk through the Emerald City, go into the bakery shop and look at what kind of sweets they had. You could go into the salon and sit and in a chair." He also mentioned Shiz University and Munchkinland
Chu said directing a movie with this level of set design has been a life's dream.
"This is a spectacle on the grandest scale. I've dreamed about making a movie like this since seeing back behind-the-scenes pictures of 'Cleopatra,'" said Chu.
Chu was joined in the interview by "Wicked" cast members Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo and Jeff Goldblum. The interview also touched on memorable experiences shooting the highly-anticipated film which hits theaters on Nov. 22.
In the interview, Grande discussed the first time her and Erivo sang together in preparation for the musical fantasy movie.
"The first thing we ever sang together was 'For Good' and it was at Jon's house," Grande said. "That's when we discovered that we could do that," Erivo added, making a connecting motion with her hands.
"I'm spoiled for life after singing with her," Grande said, "There's no more singing with anyone ever again," she joked. Erivo agreed saying, "It will be very very difficult to be satisfied with anyone else's voice."
Erivo and Grande also discussed the talent of co-star Jonathan Bailey, sharing that he performed several of his own stunts during the film.
"There's a flip that he does in 'Dancing Through Life,' I also want people to know, that is him," said Erivo. Grande added, "Although there are cuts through that first verse of 'Dancing Through Life,' he did that a million times one take… I just have to say, on the record."
"Wicked" features a star-studded cast and will include the magic and wonder from the beloved musical it's based on.