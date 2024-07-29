Kristin Chenoweth is celebrating a meaningful anniversary with her parents.
On Monday, the actress and singer shared a sweet Instagram post with photos from her wedding with her parents and said it was her "GOTCHA DAY."
"It's the day my parents adopted me," she said. "The day I became a Chenoweth."
"Gotcha days aren't only for dogs, people!!! I'm forever grateful to my parents for bringing me into their home 56 years ago today," she added. "This life they've blessed me with is one I do not take for granted."
"I love you, mom and dad!!" she said.
In 2017, Chenoweth, who was adopted as a baby, opened up about her adoption in an op-ed for HuffPost.
"I can honestly say being adopted was one of the best things to ever happen to me," she wrote. "It was never something that was hidden from me and it is not something I have ever been ashamed of. I recognize how fortunate I am to have parents who love and support me unconditionally. The fact that they are not my biological parents does not change the fact that they are simply, my parents."
"Not everyone can say that, but I count myself lucky to have a birth mother who loved me enough to know she wasn't ready to be a mom," she continued. "I'm lucky that I have wonderful parents who chose me."
"I often say adoption is a full-circle blessing and I truly believe it," she added. "Adopted children were not abandoned, we were chosen."