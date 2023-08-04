Kristin Chenoweth is marking another anniversary with her fiance Josh Bryant.
The Tony Award-winning actress and singer shared two sweet photos with Bryant on Instagram Thursday to commemorate the milestone, writing in the caption, "Happy Anniversary Bucks!!!"
"I love you!!" the "Wicked" star added. "Last one before 'I do' ♥️"
Chenoweth also re-shared a post from Bryant on her Instagram story that featured the two of them at Walt Disney World.
In his post, Bryant wrote, "5 years with my best friend and forever to go! I love you @kchenoweth."
The couple got engaged in October 2021. In an interview with Vogue at the time, Bryant called Chenoweth "my world, my everything."
Chenoweth added that now that she's found the love of her life, "I won't let him go. I will race to greet him at the altar."