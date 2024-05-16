We're learning more about Cameron Diaz and Jamie Foxx's new movie, "Back in Action."
Netflix released new images from the forthcoming film on May 15 and announced that the film will premiere in exactly six months from that date, on Nov. 15.
The logline for the film reads, "Years after giving up life as CIA spies to start a family, Emily and Matt find themselves dragged back into the world of espionage when their cover is blown."
"Back in Action" is written by Seth Gordon and Brendan O'Brien, with Gordon also in the director's chair.
Also in the cast are "Friday Night Lights" actor Kyle Chandler and eight-time Oscar-nominated actress Glenn Close.
Foxx was hospitalized last April during production on "Back in Action" for an undisclosed "medical complication." He has since made a recovery.
The film marks Diaz's first in a decade, since she starred alongside Foxx in the 2014 "Annie" remake.