Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden announced the arrival of their second little bundle of joy.

The couple shared the news via a joint Instagram post on Friday, revealing they have welcomed their second child together.

"We are blessed and excited to announce the birth of our Son, Cardinal Madden❤️🙏," they wrote in the caption. "He is awesome and We are all so happy he is here!"

They continued, "For the kids safety and privacy we won’t be posting any pictures- but he’s a really cute ☺️We are feeling so blessed and grateful 🍀Sending much love from our fam to yours 🙏❤️Best wishes and Good Afternoon!! 🤘⚡️."

Alongside the update, the post also features a colorful drawing with a note that read, "A little bird whispered to me."

Celebrity friends and followers flocked to the comment section to celebrate the happy announcement including Katy Perry, Amy Griffin, Lionel Richie and more.

"Another earth angel ♥️," Perry wrote while Griffin added, "Welcome to the world Cardinal! This is the most magical news! ❤." Meanwhile, Richie simply commented with a love emoji.

Diaz, 51, and Madden, 45, previously became parents to daughter Raddix on Dec. 30, 2019.

In 2020, Diaz gushed on motherhood while speaking to her friend Katherine Power, CEO of Who What Wear, on Instagram Live.

Benji Madden and Cameron Diaz attend House of Harlow 1960 x REVOLVE, June 2, 2016, in Los Angeles. Donato Sardella/Getty Images, FILE

"I love being a mother. It's the best, best, best part of my life," Diaz said at the time. "I'm so grateful and so happy, and it's the best thing ever, and I'm so lucky to do it with Benj and we're having the best time. I'm thrilled."

During the conversation, the actress also dished on her husband taking on the new role as a parent, sharing, "He's such an amazing father. I'm so lucky he's my baby's father. He's incredible."

Earlier this year, Diaz and Madden marked their 9th wedding anniversary. The two tied the knot on Jan. 15, 2015.