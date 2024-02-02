A photo of Cameron Diaz and Jamie Foxx for their upcoming film has been released.

On Thursday, the actors each shared the photo of their characters in the new movie, "Back in Action." In it, Foxx wears a suit and tie and Diaz wears a matching black pantsuit.

The new movie follows two parents who used to be skilled secret agents, according to Tudum by Netflix.

According to a description about the film, the plot is about parents Emily and Matt, who, after years of giving up life as CIA spies to start a family, "find themselves dragged back into the world of espionage when their cover is blown."

Diaz and Foxx each shared the news on their Instagram stories.

This is Diaz's first film project since stepping away from her career as an actress. In 2020, she told Gwyneth Paltrow in an interview on "In Goop Health: The Sessions," that she did so to take care of herself.

Foxx and Diaz first shared the news about "Back in Action" in 2022, when Foxx shared a phone call they had together. During their conversation, Foxx tapped former NFL quarterback Tom Brady, to share tips on how to "un-retire" with Diaz.

"I'm relatively successful at un-retiring," said Brady, who first announced his retirement from the NFL in February 2022, unretired a month later to return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, then announced his retirement again "for good" after one more season with the team.

Jamie Foxx and Cameron Diaz attend a photocall for "Annie" at Corinthia Hotel London on Dec. 16, 2014 in London. Dave J. Hogan/Getty Images, FILE

"Honestly… exactly what I needed," Diaz told Brady.

"Back in Action" will be Diaz's and Foxx's third time starring together in a film. They first starred together in the 1999 film "Any Given Sunday," and in the 2014 film "Annie."

Also starring in the upcoming Seth Gordon directed-movie are Kyle Chandler, Glenn Close, Andrew Scott, Jamie Demetriou, McKenna Roberts and Rylan Jackson.

The film will be available later this year on Netflix.