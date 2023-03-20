TikTok is full of everything from food hacks to simple snacks, and even celebrities are adding their go-to cravings.

Kristin Chenoweth recently racked up more than 7.1 million views on a TikTok video in which she concocts an interesting Slurpee flavor combination at a 7-Eleven in Orange County, California.

"We have a Vitamin Water Zero Sugar Blueberry Hibiscus Slurpee," she said at the self-serve frozen drink station. "So you know what I'm gonna do? Watch this."

Chenoweth proceeded to fill half of her cup with the new fruity flavor before adding the Coca Cola flavor on top.

"I mixed it up so I have a little bit of bad and a little bit of good and it will equal out," she said.

Later in the video, Chenoweth said she had a suggestion for the quick service retailer.