TikTok is full of everything from food hacks to simple snacks, and even celebrities are adding their go-to cravings.
Kristin Chenoweth recently racked up more than 7.1 million views on a TikTok video in which she concocts an interesting Slurpee flavor combination at a 7-Eleven in Orange County, California.
"We have a Vitamin Water Zero Sugar Blueberry Hibiscus Slurpee," she said at the self-serve frozen drink station. "So you know what I'm gonna do? Watch this."
@kristinchenoweth Hey @7eleven, I think I’m onto something with this tasting cup idea 🧠⚡️🥤 i love you, @slurpee. #7eleven #slurpee ♬ original sound - Kristin Chenoweth
Chenoweth proceeded to fill half of her cup with the new fruity flavor before adding the Coca Cola flavor on top.
"I mixed it up so I have a little bit of bad and a little bit of good and it will equal out," she said.
Later in the video, Chenoweth said she had a suggestion for the quick service retailer.
"At the Slurpee machine, if you could have sample cups like they do at Baskin Robbins, I think you'd sell more," she said with a smile.