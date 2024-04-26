Danny & Coop's Philly cheesesteak food truck crossed the country recently with Bradley Cooper and crew to serve up sandwiches to celebrities in Las Vegas.

The pop-up concept from Angelo's Pizzeria of South Philly, which first appeared in New York City last December, made its way west to Sin City, where QVC hosted its inaugural Age of Possibility summit to celebrate women over 50, including Q50 ambassadors Martha Stewart and Donna Kelce.

Stewart was second in line behind Cooper's mom to get a taste of the now-famous sandwiches and shared a photo on her Instagram story of the actor inside the truck with a huge smile on his face, working the lunch rush with spatula in hand.

Martha Stewart snapped a photo of Bradley Cooper serving cheesesteaks for a QVC event in Las Vegas posted on her Instagram stories. @marthastewart48/Instagram

"@bradleycooper actually cooked our lunch today in Las Vegas !!! Look for Danny and Coops delicious cheesesteaks," the lifestyle media maven wrote.

Kelce, mom of NFL stars Travis and Jason Kelce, was also spotted at the ordering window and told Cooper, "Travis told me you were going to be here," as the actor gave her a fist bump and handed her a sandwich with a laugh.

Culinary television icons Sandra Lee and Carla Hall also snapped a selfie, seeded sandwich in hand, with Cooper smiling behind them.

In a post made to Sandra Lee's Instagram, Lee and Carla Hall take a selfie with Bradley Cooper's cheesesteak food truck. @sandraleeonline/Instagram

"Lunch is served thank you Bradley Cooper and my wonderful friend Carla Hall," Lee wrote in the caption of an Instagram post. "Best Philly cheesesteak ever ever. Amazing QVC age of possibility launch and Las Vegas more to come. Love, Sandra."

People reported Thursday that earlier during the QVC event, while Kelce was speaking onstage, she told the audience her son had sent a photo from his California vacation with girlfriend Taylor Swift, which included the pair hanging out in Carmel-by-the-Sea with Cooper and model Gigi Hadid.