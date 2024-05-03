This Cinco de Mayo, put something truly tasty on the table with recipes from some of the top Mexican food content creators and cookbook authors making a mark on the culinary scene.
"Good Morning America" Food spoke to the social media stars who are regularly filling feeds and going viral for their drool-inducing Mexican food.
From breakfast chilaquiles to cocktail hour pineapple margaritas, each culinary expert shared a few of their favorite dishes for home cooks to recreate this Cinco de Mayo and get a taste of their unique heritage.
Mexican-American creator Fabrizio Villalpando dishes up more than just cinematic culinary videos for his nearly 150,000 followers over at TheeMoodyFoody on Instagram -- he offers a uniquely honest perspective into the rich history of Mexican culture with modern cooking techniques, tools and traditional flavors, all in the name of really, really good food.
"These dishes aren't just a damn good bite. They're a reminder of the hardworking, flavorful and agricultural contributions Mexico has made to the world," he told "GMA." "So make sure you send your Mexican friends, service workers and yourself a shot of tequila today ¡Ahuevo!"
La Torta Ahogada
This salsa-covered sub is a typical dish from the Mexican state of Jalisco, and particularly Guadalajara, where Villalpando's family is originally from. As always, grab the full recipe from the caption on Instagram.
El Pambazo
Villalpando said this is one of his favorite Mexican antojitos, or "snacks."
Pozole
The third dish he shared with "GMA" is a traditional Mexican soup, pozole, inspired by award-winning chef and restaurateur Claudette Zepeda, with a couple of twists.
Margaritas, Shrimp Tacos and Mexican sweet bread for Cinco de Mayo
Jenny Martinez is a certified star food creator whose dishes regularly reach viral status on social media, and it's no surprise that her passion for putting her heritage on a plate has culminated in her first cookbook, "My Mexican Mesa."
"There's always a fiesta in a Mexican household. We don't need a reason to get together; it's a party whenever we gather," she said. "It's about being together and passing down recipes and traditions to our children, the younger generations. I'm very proud of my roots, and I encourage my children to share their heritage proudly."
Martinez shared three of her favorite recipes -- a tropical twist on a classic cocktail, Baja style shrimp tacos and a sweet treat -- that she said would all be perfect for fellow home cooks to enjoy a true taste of Mexican cuisine this Cinco de Mayo.
Pineapple Margarita
Ingredients
1 1/2 cups diced fresh pineapple, divided
1 fresh lime wedge
1 ounce orange triple sec
2 ounces silver tequila
2 tablespoons Tajín, for garnish
Slice of pineapple, for garnish
Directions
In a cocktail shaker, muddle well 1 cup of pineapple. Squeeze the lime into the shaker but save the used lime wedge for later. Add the triple sec and tequila and set aside.
Now prepare the glass. Put about 2 tablespoons of the Tajín on a flat plate. With the used lime wedge, rub the rim of the glass to wet it and flip it over onto the plate so that the Tajín coats the rim. Add ice to the glass and top it off with the remaining 1/2 cup of pineapple.
Grab the cocktail shaker and shake well; you want to shake this until you get that froth on top! Pour through the strainer into the prepared glass and BEAUTIFUL! Dab the slice of pineapple into the remaining Tajín and lay over the top of the glass as a garnish.
Tacos de Cameron, Baha Style - Battered Shrimp Tacos
At this point, you'll hopefully have a cocktail in hand and be ready to recreate a delicious taco that Martinez said is inspired by their family trips to Ensenada.
Prep time: 1 hour 15 minutes
Cook time: 30 minutes
Serves 10
Ingredients
2 pounds jumbo shrimp, peeled and deveined
2 tablespoons Mesa Mia: Jenny's Favorite Seasoning
2 cups all-purpose flour
12.5-ounce bottle mineral water
12-ounce bottle beer, (I like Modelo, but any beer is OK)
2 tablespoons chicken bouillon powder
2 tablespoons garlic powder
2 tablespoons freshly ground black pepper
2 tablespoons yellow mustard
4 cups shredded green cabbage
2 Roma tomatoes, diced
1 white onion, chopped
1 bunch of cilantro, chopped
Juice of 2 fresh limes
4 cups canola oil
20 (6-inch) corn tortillas, warmed
Toppings:
Mayonnaise, Aguacate Chile, sour cream, lime wedges
Directions
Butterfly the shrimp, slicing down the back but not all the way through and leaving the tail section intact. Pat the shrimp dry and place it into a medium bowl. Sprinkle with the seasoning and set aside.
To prepare the batter, in a large bowl, combine the flour, mineral water, beer, chicken bouillon powder, garlic powder, black pepper and mustard; Mix until the flour lumps have dissolved. The batter should be smooth and not too thick. Toss the shrimp into the bowl with the batter and set aside while you prep the cabbage salad.
In a separate medium bowl, add the cabbage, tomatoes, onions, cilantro and lime, and toss until well combined. Set aside.
In a large, deep frying pan, heat the oil over medium heat. Check your heat by dipping a wooden spoon into the hot oil; If it sizzles, it's ready. Fry the battered shrimp in batches of six, so as not to overcrowd the pan, until golden brown, about 3 minutes on each side.
Drain on paper towels. Repeat with the remaining shrimp.
To assemble the tacos, I like to start by spreading mayonnaise on a warmed tortilla, then I add the fried shrimp and top it with the cabbage salad, Aguacate Chile, sour cream, and a squeeze of lime juice. Y listo and enjoy!
Conchas - Mexican sweet bread
Makes 12
Prep time: 2 hours 45 min (for the dough to rise)
Cook time: 20 min
Ingredients
For the Batter
2 1/4 teaspoons (1 package) active dry yeast
3/4 cup milk, warmed
1/2 cup granulated sugar, divided
1 stick (8 tablespoons) unsalted butter, melted
3 large eggs, at room temperature
1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
4 1/2 cups all-purpose flour, divided
1 teaspoon salt
For the Sweet Dough Topping
1 cup all-purpose flour
1 cup powdered sugar
1 stick (8 tablespoons) unsalted butter, softened
1 tablespoon pure vanilla extract
Directions
Prep the dough: Start by combining the yeast and warm milk with 1/4 cup of sugar in a stand mixer bowl. Lightly mix, and set aside until the yeast has formed a foamy top layer, about 5 minutes. Add the butter, the remaining 1/4 cup sugar, the eggs and vanilla, then whisk until well combined. In a separate bowl, mix the flour and salt. Add 2 cups of flour to the yeast mixture and whisk by hand to create a batter. Place the bowl in the stand mixer and, using the dough hook, add the remaining flour in small increments, kneading until the dough is smooth and well combined, about 10 minutes. You will know the dough is ready when you press your finger into the dough and it does not stick to your finger.
Transfer the dough to a greased bowl and let is rise until doubled in size, about 2 hours in a warm spot. It can take longer during cold weather.
For the sweet dough topping: Mix the flour and powdered sugar in a bowl, then add the butter and vanilla. Combine with your hands until you get a sugar dough-like consistency. (Note: If you would like to make different color toppings, this is when to divide the sugar dough and mix in the food coloring.) Set aside.
Once the dough is ready: Preheat the oven to 350 F. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper and set aside.
Place the risen dough on a floured surface and divide it into 12 dough balls. Roll each dough ball into a round concha shape by pinching it together. You will have a rough side and a smooth, pretty side. Use your thumb and middle finger to make a small circle and gently roll it out into the shape. Place each dough ball on the prepared baking sheet.
For each concha, take 1 tablespoon of the sweet dough topping and roll it out with a rolling pin into a thin circle, about the size of the concha. Drape over the concha ball. With a knife, carefully score the sweet dough topping to create a concha pattern. Loosely cover with plastic wrap and set the dough aside for about 30 minutes, or until the dough doubles in size.
Once doubled, bake for about 20 minutes, or until lightly golden brown.
Vegan Mexican recipes for Cinco de Mayo
Alexa Soto, the food creator behind Alexa Fueled Naturally, is known for her authentic recipes made with the building block ingredients of Mexican cuisine: plants.
From corn, tomatoes, beans and rice to chiles, spices and herbs, Soto shared an exclusive first look of her debut cookbook "Plantas," which shows readers the roots of her heritage on a plate with modern vegan recipes.
Plus, check out Soto's easy recipe for homemade traditional flour tortillas here.
Chilaquiles Divorciados, Two-salsa Chilaquiles
Serves 4
"Chilaquiles -- fried corn tortillas topped with salsa or mole, cheese, crema, and avocado -- are kind of like breakfast nachos and make for the classic Mexican breakfast. It is a food that is tied to the tradition of intentional mornings and the indulgence of crispy fried tortillas smothered in toppings," Soto writes in the book of the delicious desayuno dish traditionally served with red or green salsa -- or like this recipe, both.
Ingredients
1/3 cup neutral oil, such as avocado oil
12 corn tortillas, store-bought or homemade, cut into triangles
Sea salt
1 cup Salsa Verde (recipe below)
1 cup Salsa Roja (recipe below)
8-ounce package shredded plant-based mozzarella cheese
To serve:
1 avocado, halved, pitted, peeled and sliced
Crema Mexicana or store-bought vegan sour cream
Queso Cotija or store-bought vegan feta (optional)
1/4 bunch cilantro, chopped
1/4 medium white or red onion, thinly sliced
Directions
Heat the oil in a large, deep saute pan over medium heat. After a couple of minutes, add a tortilla triangle to the oil. If it sizzles, the oil is hot enough. If not, allow the oil to continue to heat, or slightly raise the temperature, and continue testing until the oil is hot enough. Once the oil is ready, add an even layer of tortilla triangles to the pan, being careful not to let them overlap. Fry for 1 minute on each side, or until golden. Using a spider, transfer the triangles to a paper towel-lined plate and very lightly sprinkle with salt. Add another batch of tortilla triangles and cook the same way. Continue until all the tortilla pieces are fried.
Warm the salsas in 2 separate small pots over medium-low heat for 5 to 7 minutes, until heated through.
Transfer all the fried tortilla triangles to a large skillet and heat over medium-low heat. Pour the green salsa over half of the skillet, carefully tossing the tortillas around to evenly coat, then pour the red salsa over the other half and do the same. Sprinkle both halves with an even layer of mozzarella cheese. Cover, turn the heat down to low, and cook for 3 minutes, or until the cheese is melted.
Top the chilaquiles with avocado, a drizzle of crema, Cotija cheese, a sprinkle of cilantro, and thinly sliced onion. For the full effect, I like to place the pan right on the table (making sure to use a placemat or trivet to protect your table from the heat) and serve directly from the pan.
Salsa Verde
Makes 3 1/2 cups
1 1/2 pounds tomatillos, husked
2 jalapeno or serrano peppers, stemmed
3 garlic cloves, peeled
1/2 small yellow onion, halved
1/2 bunch cilantro
1/2 teaspoon sea salt
Directions
Put the tomatillos, jalapenos or serranos, garlic cloves and onion in a medium pot. Cover with water and bring to a boil. Boil for 7 to 9 minutes, until the tomatillos turn a darker color.
Using a slotted spoon, transfer the vegetables to a blender. Let the ingredients cool in the blender for 15 to 20 minutes (optional, but resting helps reduce the bitterness of tomatillos).
Once cooled, add the cilantro and salt and blend until smooth. Taste and add more salt if desired.
Use right away or store in a covered container in the fridge for up to 6 days.
Salsa Roja
Makes 2 cups
"Salsa roja is a classic Mexican condiment used for chilaquiles, huevos rancheros, and chiles rellenos. Every Mexican family has their own version of salsa roja, and my family recipe comes from my sweet Tía Chela. If an authentic salsa with depth, heat, ﬂavor, and texture entices your taste buds, this will likely become a staple in your rotation of recipes," Soto explains in the cookbook.
Ingredients
6 chiles de árbol, stemmed and seeded
1 serrano pepper, stemmed and seeded
1/2 medium white onion, 1/4 left whole and 1/4 thinly sliced
6 Roma tomatoes, halved
2 large garlic cloves, peeled
3/4 cup low-sodium vegetable broth
1/2 teaspoon sea salt
2 tablespoons neutral oil, such as avocado oil
2 cilantro sprigs
Directions
Heat a medium saute pan or skillet over medium heat. Once hot, add the chiles de árbol and serrano pepper. Cook the chiles de árbol for 10 seconds on each side, then transfer to a blender. Cook the serrano pepper for 1 to 2 minutes on each side, until charred, then add to the blender.
Add the whole onion piece, tomato halves, garlic cloves, broth and salt to the blender and blend on high until smooth.
Heat the oil in a large, deep saute pan over medium-low heat. Add the sliced onion and sauté for 2 minutes, or until translucent.
Pour the contents of the blender into the pan and turn the heat down to low. Simmer for 8 to 10 minutes, until the color of the salsa deepens. Add the cilantro sprigs and simmer for 2 minutes. Taste the salsa and add more salt if needed.
Use right away or store in a covered container in the fridge for up to 6 days.
Easy Pastel Tres Leches, Tres Leches Cake
Serves 8
Ingredients
1 tablespoon vegan butter, softened, or neutral oil, such as avocado oil, for greasing
Homemade
2 cups cane sugar
2 cups plain, unsweetened plant-based milk
1/2 cup + 2 tablespoons melted vegan butter or neutral oil, such as avocado oil
1/2 cup unsweetened applesauce
1 1/2 tablespoons white vinegar or apple cider vinegar
1 tablespoon vanilla extract
3 1/2 cups all-purpose ﬂour
2 teaspoons baking soda
3/4 teaspoon sea salt
Cake mix
13.25-ounce box vanilla or yellow cake mix (such as Betty Crocker), plus plant-based ingredients as needed (see headnote)
1 1/2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar
Three "milks"1 cup soy milk
1 cup oat milk, preferably full-fat
1 cup Lechera or canned vegan condensed milk
To serve:
Plant-based whipped cream
Fresh strawberries, sliced
Directions
1. Preheat the oven to 350 F. Grease an 8-by-8-inch baking pan with the butter or oil.
For a homemade cake:
2. In a medium bowl, combine the sugar, milk, melted butter or oil, applesauce, vinegar and vanilla in a medium bowl, and mix well.
3. In a large bowl, whisk together the flour, baking soda, and salt. Pour the wet ingredients into the dry and whisk until smooth. Pour the batter into the prepared pan, smooth the top with a spatula, and bake for 25 to 28 minutes, until a toothpick inserted in the middle comes out clean. Set aside to cool for 2 hours.
For a cake mix:
4. Follow the instructions on the cake mix box to make the batter, substituting plant-based ingredients as necessary and adding the vinegar.
5. Pour the batter into the prepared pan, smooth the top with a spatula, and bake according to the box instructions. You can check for doneness by inserting a toothpick in the middle -- it should come out clean. Set aside to cool for 2 hours.
To assemble:
6. For the tres leches mixture, in a medium bowl, whisk together the soy milk, oat milk, and Lechera until well incorporated.
7. Once the cake has cooled, pierce the cake in multiple places with a fork, then pour about one-third of the milk mixture over the cake. Wait a minute for the cake to soak up the milk, then pour over another third of the liquid. Wait another minute, then pour over the rest. Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate for at least 2 hours.
8. When ready to serve, cut into squares and top each serving with a layer of whipped cream and fresh strawberries. Store leftovers in a covered container in the fridge for up to 4 days.
Recipes excerpted from "PLANTAS" by Alexa Soto. Copyright © 2024 by Alexa Soto. Photographs by Alexa Soto. Used with permission of Voracious, an imprint of Little, Brown and Company. New York, NY. All rights reserved.