Shopping carts full of items we think we need and which take up space in the fridge may eventually get thrown out.

A recent report from the United Nations shows that in 2022 alone, a billion meals were thrown out worldwide, and more than 60% of that waste came from households.

Food waste makes up nearly a quarter of trash that winds up in landfills in the United States, according to the Environmental Protection Agency. That landfill waste releases more than half of U.S. fugitive methane emissions – the most potent greenhouse gas in the atmosphere.

“Food waste isn’t just bad for the planet – we throw away about $1000 in each household of food waste every year,” ABC News Chief Meteorologist and Chief Climate Correspondent Ginger Zee said.

As Earth Week comes to a close, Zee went to a Stop & Shop in New Jersey to learn how to shop smarter and waste less.

Pam Koch, associate professor of nutrition and education at Teachers College, Columbia University, in the produce section of a Stop & Shop.

“What we want to do is not over buy -- particularly a perishable product,” Pam Koch, Mary Swartz Rose associate professor of nutrition and education at Teachers College, Columbia University, told Zee. “Reduce the amount of animal based proteins that we are buying and reduce the amount of plastics that we are having in the packaging that we buy.”

“Good Morning America” found a mother and daughter to participate in a grocery challenge.

Yvette Torres and her daughter, Olivia, came along with Ginger and Pam to learn how to shop more sustainably to help save the planet for her kids while also being budget-conscious.

Grabbing tomatoes in the produce section, Zee said, “Always go for not packaged,” adding that she always uses reusable produce bags, “So we can wrap up yours in here and that way you can just choose what you want – not have to pull more plastic.”

When buying in bulk, Zee said rather than buying pre-packaged produce like potatoes, get the loose ones and only buy just as much as needed.

In the dairy section, Koch explained that pasteurization can extend the life of dairy products.

In the dairy section, Koch explained that milk is sometimes still usable beyond the date on the packaging.

“Just for reference, it’s March 20,” Koch said. “We’re seeing the earliest date on these is April 25.”

“Does that mean it has to be used in a certain amount of time once it’s opened?” Torres asked.

“Once it’s opened – as long as you’re putting it right back in the fridge, it’s going to be fine,” Koch explained. “The good thing is that milk – because it’s pasteurized, it’s basically not going to get you sick. And if it’s sour, you’ll smell it in a second. So if it doesn’t smell sour, you can still drink it.”

Sometimes though, for the best price, a bit of extra labor may be required.

Koch explained in the meat section that buying a product like chicken tenders may cost more because it’s already been broken down from the whole chicken.

“Just for making it the tenders – it’s going up $2.50 a pound – just for the cutting of it,” she said. “Which doesn’t take that much time, right?”

Buying a less processed cut of meat may be a bit less convenient, but Koch says putting in a little extra work to break it down yourself makes it possible to get a higher quality product (organic or free-range) for a lower price that’s also better for personal and planetary health.

Ginger Zee completes a sustainable grocery shopping challenge with Yvette Torres and her daughter, Olivia.

At the end of the shopping trip challenge a cashier rang up two carts – one with items lining up with the sustainable tips and the other not.

“And the last price for the non-sustainable items was $39.96 and this one is – drumroll – $30.01!” Zee exclaimed. “We saved money and the planet.”