With the price of food still high, many shoppers are searching for new ways to save and cut down on grocery costs.

To help Americans shop smarter, "Good Morning America" enlisted the expertise of ABC News chief business correspondent Rebecca Jarvis, who helped break down three main ways to save.

STOCK PHOTO/Getty Images

Grocery store savings apps

While old fashioned circulars are still available at stores, lots of grocery stores also offer mobile apps to clip coupons digitally and scan weekly deals.

Apps like Flipp, a popular retail savings app, also make it even easier to save by price-comparing at multiple nearby places. Once in the app, users enter their zip code and locate coupons and deals in the area and load to their profile. Plus, it can compare deals at nearby competitors to ensure you're getting the most savings.

A woman uses a dash cart during her grocery-shopping at a Whole Foods store as Amazon launches smart shopping carts at Whole Foods stores in San Mateo, California, February 25, 2024. Anadolu via Getty Images

Credit cards with cash back on groceries

With credit card debt at a record high -- $1.13 trillion, according to the Federal Reserve -- keeping a low balance and finding the right card to help offset the grocery bill can be a great way to stay on track and earn cash back.

Credit cards can help shoppers get rewards or cash back: The Citi Double Cash Card, for instance, offers 2% cash back by earning 1% cash back on purchases, according to its website, plus an additional 1% as you pay for those purchases.

There are also certain cards that give shoppers a higher percentage back when used specifically at the grocery store, such as the Amex Blue Cash Preferred Card. Cardholders can get up to 6% back at U.S. grocery stores -- which means if someone spent $5,703 on groceries per year they could earn about $342 per year in cash back. Once you factor in the $95 annual fee, it would still come out to $237 in savings per year.

More discount grocery stores

Customers shop in an ALDI discount supermarket, Feb. 22, 2024, in Hamburg, Germany. Markus Scholz/picture alliance via Getty Images

Discount stores have become increasingly popular as food prices have continued to rise, driving demand for new locations, many of which are set to open this year.

Dollar General is expected to open over 800 store locations this year, while Aldi has announced it will add 800 U.S. locations over the next four years.