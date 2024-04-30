Tropical Daiquiri (Non-Alcoholic)
Ingredients:
2 oz. coconut water
1 oz. fresh lime juice
.5 oz pineapple syrup
Directions: Combine all ingredients into a cocktail shaker, add ice, and shake to chill. Strain the drink into a coupe glass, and garnish with a lime wheel.
How to Make Pineapple Syrup
Ingredients:
1 cup fresh pineapple juice
1 cup sugar
Directions:
Combine the pineapple juice, and sugar int oa medium saucepan on low heat (do not bring to a boil). Lightly stir to combine and dissolve the sugar. Remove from heat and store the syrup in a glass jar in the refrigerator up to two weeks.
Honey Lavender Spritz (non-alcoholic)
Ingredients:
2 oz. green tea
1 oz. honey lavender syrup
1 oz. fresh grapefruit juice
.5 oz. fresh lemon juice
Top with sparkling water
Directions:
Combine all ingredients, except for sparking water, into a cocktail shaker, add ice and shake to chill. Strain the drink into a stemmed wine glass over ice and top with chilled sparkling water. Garnish with a sprig of lavender, and a slice of grapefruit.
How to Make Honey Lavender Syrup
Ingredients:
1 cup water
2 tbsp. dried lavender
2 cups honey
Directions:
In a medium saucepan, combine water and dried lavender. Bring the mix to a light simmer for five minutes, then add in two cups of honey and lightly stir to combine. Remove from the heat and allow the syrup to cool. Strain the syrup through a fine mesh strainer into a glass jar. Store in the refrigerator for up to one month.