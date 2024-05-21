If you're looking for mouth-watering recipes to show off this Memorial Day weekend, look no further.
Chef Robert Irvine has made a name for himself as host of Food Network's "Restaurant: Impossible," and he recently visited 'GMA3' to make meal-prep possible for all of us this holiday weekend.
Swordfish Kabobs Over Lemon-Scented Labneh with Za'Atar & Smoked Paprika, Grilled Cauliflower & Avocado Churri
Ingredients for Labneh Base Sauce
4 oz. labneh
1 tsp. lemon zest
1 tbsp. lemon juice
1/2 tbsp. kosher salt
1 tsp. of Za'atar
1/4 tsp. smoked paprika
Directions
Place labneh in a small bowl and season with lemon juice and salt.
On a plate, spread the labneh across, then dust the top with the Za'atar and smoked paprika.
Ingredients for Grilled Cauliflower
6 medium cauliflower floret planks
1/4 cup olive oil
1/4 tsp. kosher salt
1/4 tsp. black pepper
Directions:
Using large florets, slice off each side to make them flat like a plank. Steam or poach to soften for a couple minutes, making sure to not overcook or they will be too soft.
Coat the steamed cauliflower planks with oil, salt and pepper and place on the grill with the kabob.
Once the cauliflower is caramelized and lightly charred, arrange them on the plated labneh.
Ingredients for Swordfish Kebab and Marinade:
1 lb. swordfish, cut into cubes and skewered (8 each at 2 oz. / 4 per skewer)
1/4 cup olive oil
1/4 cup lemon juice
1 tbsp. dried Greek oregano
2 cloves of garlic, minced
2 oz. shallots, julienned
1/2 tbsp. kosher salt
1/2 tbsp. black pepper
Directions:
In a small bowl, add the oil, lemon, garlic and shallots. Place the skewers into the marinade, rolling them to also coat and let sit for 2-4 hours.
Remove the kebabs and place on a tray, season with salt and pepper and place on a hot grill, turning as each side caramelizes and cooks.
Once cooked, place the kebabs over the cauliflower and labneh.
Ingredients for Avocado Churri:
1 avocado, diced
8 cherry tomatoes, split in halves
2 garlic cloves, minced
1/4 cup parsley, finely chopped
1 tbsp. of cilantro, finely chopped
1/2 tbsp. of kosher salt
1/2 tbsp. black pepper
2 tbsp. red wine vinegar
1 tbsp. olive oil
1 pinch chili flakes, to taste
2 tbsp. micro basil
Directions:
Place diced avocado in a bowl with the cherry tomatoes.
Add all the churri ingredients and gently mix with a spoon. Using the spoon, nap the avocado churri over the swordfish kabobs.
Garnish with micro basil.