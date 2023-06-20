June is national Brain Awareness Month and the start of summer is a great time to consider how our diet can potentially be beneficial for the brain.
While there is no singular food fix for better brain health, there are properties in certain ingredients that some nutritionists recommend based on scientific research and studies to incorporate in a healthy, well-rounded and varied diet.
Registered dietitian and nutritionist Maya Feller, who regularly contributes to "Good Morning America," shared some insights backed by research to better understand what foods could benefit our brains.
Natural foods and ingredients for better brain function
"There is a growing body of research examining the link between gut health and brain health," Feller said. "Researchers have looked at the importance of having a diverse set of colonic bacteria and seem to think the more diversity in gut bacteria the better, especially when it comes to brain health."
Most of the research studies to date have been done in animal models, but scientists have recently started to investigate these links in humans too.
She explained that the "diversity in gut bacteria plays a role in mood, memory, cognition and the development of neurodegenerative conditions. The make-up of the gut is impacted by the foods we eat."
For example, Feller said "pre-biotic fibers increase short-chain fatty acid production, and this is thought to have a beneficial impact on probiotic bacterial development."
"Additionally, polyphenols found in plants have beneficial impacts on gut health," Feller said of the naturally occurring compounds in grapes and berries. "Plant foods generally support gut health, which in turn supports brain health. I recommend enjoying a variety of plants that are affordable, accessible, and culturally relevant as an entry point to thinking about gut health."
While Feller said there's "not a particular magic number" of how much of a brain-healthy ingredient to consume," she added, "The recommendation is to eat a variety of plant foods and to make them a mainstay in the pattern of eating."
"I often recommend eating for flavor and utilizing a variety of herbs and spices, many of which contain bioactive compounds that support gut health," she added.
According to Harvard Medical School, researchers have found the best brain foods to be the same as those that also protect the heart and blood vessels, such as leafy greens, fatty fish, berries, tea and coffee, and walnuts.
A recent study has also shown that the Mediterranean diet may reduce the risk of dementia. This diet is also endorsed by the American Heart Association as a way to help maintain a healthy weight while improving both heart and brain health.
Feller, the founder of her eponymous Brooklyn-based nutrition practice and author of "Eating from Our Roots: 80+ Healthy Home-Cooked Favorites from Cultures Around the World," shared two of her favorite recipes below that contain nutrient-dense ingredients.
10-Minute Breakfast Porridge for Brain Health
"Featuring fiber-rich oatmeal, fonio, quinoa, and hemp seeds, this breakfast porridge was created to keep you feeling satisfied while also delivering some energy-promoting protein," Feller wrote about the dish.
Serves: 4
Ingredients
1 cup oatmeal
1 cup fonio
1 cup quinoa
1/4 cup hulled hemp seeds
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
2 teaspoon allspice
3 cups unsweetened non-dairy milk or dairy milk of your choice
Sliced almonds, for garnish
Raisins, for garnish
Seasonal fresh fruit of your choice, for garnish
Directions
Place the oatmeal, fonio, quinoa, hemp seeds, vanilla extract, allspice and milk of choice into a pot over medium heat.
Cook until all ingredients are to your desired consistency (about 7 to 10 minutes).
Garnish with your favorite toppings and enjoy!
Tip: Store extra porridge in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 3 to 5 days.
Ital Stew
"Ital is the core of the whole foods-based vegetarian eating patterns that Rastafarians follow. Ital food is said to contain the vital and beneficial essence of plants. This Ital stew is literally loaded with a variety of nutrient-rich plants," Feller wrote alongside the recipe.
Serves 4-6
Ingredients
1 yellow onion, diced
2 scallions (white and green parts), thinly chopped
3 cloves garlic, thinly sliced
2 teaspoons avocado oil
3 sprigs fresh thyme
4 bay leaves
15-ounce can full-fat coconut milk
5 cups low-sodium vegetable broth
2 cups pumpkin, cut into 2-inch cubes
1/2 cup split peas
1 ear of corn, cut into 2-inch pieces
2 green plantains, cut into 2-inch pieces
2 Roma tomatoes, coarsely chopped
1 teaspoon kosher salt
Juice and zest of 2 lemons
1 cup okra, cut into 2-inch pieces
1 habanero pepper
Lime wedges, for garnish
1 bunch fresh cilantro, torn, for garnish
Directions
In a large heavy-bottomed pot over medium heat, place the onion, scallions, garlic and oil. Cook for 3 to 5 minutes, stirring occasionally and taking care not to burn the garlic. Add 1 cup of water and cook for an additional 5 minutes.
Add the thyme, bay leaves, coconut milk, broth, pumpkin and split peas, and cook uncovered over medium-high heat for 8 minutes. Next, add the corn, plantains, tomatoes, salt, and lemon juice and zest, and cook for 30 minutes.
Add the okra and habanero and cook for 15 to 20 minutes.
To serve, spoon the stew into a bowl and garnish with a wedge of lime and fresh cilantro.
Recipe reprinted with permission from, "Eating from our Roots." Copyright © 2023 by Maya Feller. Published by goop Press/Rodale Books, an imprint of Penguin Random House, LLC.