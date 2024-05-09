"The Bear" season 3 will debut June 27, FX announced Thursday alongside a short teaser for the upcoming season.
The teaser trailer opens on an out-of-focus blue neon bear before cutting to Jeremy Allen White as chef Carmy, who flicks on the lights and walks into an empty kitchen.
He drops a spiral bound notebook and begins to open his knife roll bag with a pensive stare, pauses and looks up. The shot transitions through to the back of his head on a long zoom out, almost drone-like, through the restaurant and out the window overlooking Lake Shore Drive and the Chicago skyline.
White reposted the full trailer on his Instagram in tandem with the announcement.
"6.27," he wrote in the caption, the premiere date when all episodes of season 3 will begin streaming on Hulu.
"The Bear," which first premiered in June 2022, was created by Christopher Storer. In addition to White, the FX series also stars Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Ayo Edebiri, Lionel Boyce, Liza Colón-Zayas, Abby Elliott and Matty Matheson.
The show took home several awards at the 75th Primetime Emmys in January including outstanding comedy series, as well as acting awards for White, Moss-Bachrach and Edebiri. Storer also won the awards for outstanding directing and writing for a comedy series.
