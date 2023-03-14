On Sunday night during the 95th Academy Awards, the first teaser trailer for season two of the hit FX series “The Bear” dropped ahead of the show's highly anticipated return.

The 30-second spot picks up where season one ended when Jeremy Allen White, who stars as Carmy, the chef and restaurateur protagonist, closes The Original Beef of Chicagoland.

The characters, including Carmy’s family and kitchen staff, are seen packing up the old kitchen space before panning to a handwritten sign that reads “The Beef is Closed - Thank You for your Patronage.”

