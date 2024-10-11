Gap and Cult Gaia have joined forces to launch a fabulous new collection that's perfect for fall, holidays, and beyond.
The fashion retailers announced their collaboration on Thursday, and there's a high probability that the 35-piece holiday collection will sell fast.
Both brands shared a joint post introducing the line along with the caption, "A tribute to the modern goddess, And the collective power of women. Embodying beauty and strength. Breaking ground with every step."
Founded and designed by Jasmin Larian Hekmat, Cult Gaia is known for the brand's beautiful heirloom-style pieces that look like works of art.
Inspiration from the LA-based brand's aesthetic is apparent throughout the Gap x Cult Gaia collection, which features everything from mini slip dresses to cool denim cuts.
There's are also classic Gap pieces such as the logo tops that have been updated to read "GAIA."
"Reimagining Gap's classic icons through Cult Gaia's lens has been an amazing journey," said Hekmat in a statement. "The collaboration brought together Gap's classics and everyday wearability with Cult Gaia's sculptural and artistic approach, merging our two distinct creative forces."
She continued, "Each piece in this collection is thoughtfully designed to inspire creativity, blending art and function in a way that feels unique and timeless."
Just ahead, you can see and shop all the fashion magic before it's all gone.
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. SOME PRICES ARE DYNAMIC AND MAY CHANGE FROM THE DATE OF PUBLICATION. Have questions about ordering or a purchase? Click here.