Rihanna is showcasing her baby bump and her style in an unexpected place.
The musician and businesswoman took to Instagram on Thursday to post an image for a Louis Vuitton campaign.
"LOUIS VUITTON MEN, Spring Summer 2024" she captioned the picture, in which she's seen carrying a rainbow of the luxury brand's iconic bags.
The "Diamonds" singer's nod to Louis Vuitton's menswear line comes as Pharrell Williams, who was appointed the luxury brand's men's creative director in February, prepares for his upcoming first show at Paris Fashion Week later this month.
He took to social media ahead of the event to share a picture of Rihanna's campaign on a billboard with himself standing underneath.
Rihanna has been proudly stylish during her first and second pregnancies, including the initial reveal she was expecting again during this year's Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show to her stunning look at May's Met Gala.