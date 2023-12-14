Taylor Swift stepped out in high style for her 34th birthday Wednesday.

The singer was seen in New York City wearing a dazzling ensemble that was hard to miss.

Topped off with her signature red lipstick, she wore an embellished black mini dress by Clio Peppiatt. The dress includes Swarovski-beaded moon and star motifs as well as a fit-and-flare silhouette.

Swift paired the look with a dainty necklace, peep-toe pumps, a furry black jacket and a small, jeweled purse.

Taylor Swift is seen in the Lower East Side on Dec. 13, 2023 in New York City. Gotham/GC Images via Getty Images

While out and about, Swift was accompanied by Blake Lively who also wore a stylish black midi dress paired with Christian Louboutin booties, stacked gold link bracelets and a small, gold clutch bag.

The duo were also both previously seen shining brightly while attending Beyoncé's "Renaissance" film London premiere.

Taylor Swift celebrates her birthday with Blake Lively on Dec. 13, 2023 in New York City. Gotham/GC Images via Getty Images

Swift recently opened up to TIME magazine about no longer being afraid to live her life in the public eye, saying, "Yes, if I go out to dinner, there's going to be a whole chaotic situation outside the restaurant. But I still want to go to dinner with my friends. Life is short. Have adventures."

She continued, "Me locking myself away in my house for a lot of years – I'll never get that time back. I'm more trusting now than I was six years ago."