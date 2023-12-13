'Tis the "Swiftmas" season!

An Illinois family is taking their Christmas decorations to the next level with their "Merry Swiftmas"-themed holiday light display, honoring pop superstar Taylor Swift.

The Scotts decked their home with the "Afterglow" singer's photos along the facade and her albums spread out on their lawn. The entire display wouldn't have been complete without friendship bracelet lights on their tree and a Travis Kelce cutout holding an animated "(taylor's version)" light.

Amy Scott and her family decorated their home with a “Merry Swiftmas”-themed Christmas light display this year. WLS

Amy Scott told ABC News affiliate WLS she was inspired to create a Taylor Swift Christmas display after watching the singer's "Eras Tour" movie.

"I walked out of there saying two things. Number one, 'I want bangs,' and number two, 'we can do this for our lights display,'" Scott said.

The Naperville, Illinois, house has been drawing crowds near and far and the Scotts say they're happy to keep the holiday cheer going until January.