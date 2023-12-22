Reese Witherspoon and Laura Dern recently had a stylish matching moment.

The friends and former "Big Little Lies" co-stars both shared Instagram posts in which they wore identical silver sequined maxi skirts with cream sweaters.

Witherspoon completed her look with black pumps and a silver sequined clutch while Dern opted for red heels and a matching clutch.

"Spreading Holiday joy ... it's exhausting 😂🎄💫💗" Witherspoon captioned her post, which featured two images of the pair before and after an event.

Jonathan Scott appeared to host the gathering they attended, writing, "Holidaying takes a lot out of you. 😆🎅 thanks for coming…it was a magical night," on Witherspoon's post.

Dern also posted a shot with Witherspoon in their looks, joking about the matching moment in her caption.

"Listen, I said get Santa on the horn, STAT. We’ve got a skirt emergency 🚨" she wrote.

Fans, of course, took to the comments to demand that they unite for a third season of "Big Little Lies." No official confirmation has been shared by HBO on the possibility yet.