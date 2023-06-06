Laura Dern's daughter Jaya Harper has reached a new milestone: graduating high school.

The Academy Award winner took to Instagram on Monday to share a few photos of Jaya's high school graduation from New Roads School in Santa Monica, California.

MORE: Laura Dern celebrates son's 21st birthday with rare photo of her 2 kids

"The most amazing milestone to experience," Dern wrote in the caption. "My baby graduated high school."

Editor's Picks

"Jaya. I'm so proud of you and your incredible heart and voice," Dern added. "I'm in awe of you."

MORE: Laura Dern reveals emotional moment that left 'Jurassic World: Dominion' crew 'with tears in their eyes'
PHOTO: Laura Dern poses with her daughter Jaya Harper at her graduation in this photo Dern shared on Instagram.
Laura Dern/Instagram
Laura Dern poses with her daughter Jaya Harper at her graduation in this photo Dern shared on Instagram.

The photos that Dern shared included Jaya, 18, speaking from a lectern during the ceremony, Dern posing with Jaya, and another of the mother-daughter duo with Dern's mother, actress Diane Ladd. Dern also shared a group photo of her and Jaya with Dern's ex Ben Harper.

Dern shares Jaya and son Ellery Walker Harper, 21, with Harper.

Harper and Dern were married from 2005 to 2013.