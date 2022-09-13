Laura Dern is working on her dance moves with the help of her friend and co-star Hugh Jackman.

The actress posted a clip of Jackman teaching her some moves on Monday, captioning the funny moment, "Today I learned to dance!"

In the clip, Jackman dances with Dern and dips her as she jokes about her lack of skills and how Jackman makes has the ability to "[make] you look good."

"I'm a Broadway star!" she says as Jackman spins her.

Jackman is no doubt an expert, given the amount of time he spent perfecting his choreography for his Broadway show, "The Music Man."

Jackman and Dern are currently at the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival promoting their film "The Son" from director Florian Zeller.

The duo play a divorced couple in the upcoming film, which is described as "a drama that follows a family as it struggles to reunite after falling apart."

According to the film's official synopsis, "The Son" tells the story of a man named Peter, "whose hectic life with his infant and new partner Beth is upended when his ex-wife Kate appears with their son Nicholas, who is now a teenager."

"The young man has been missing from school for months and is troubled, distant, and angry," the synopsis reads. "Peter strives to take care of Nicholas as he would have liked his own father to have taken care of him while juggling work, his and Beth's new son, and the offer of his dream position in Washington. However, by reaching for the past to correct its mistakes, he loses sight of how to hold onto Nicholas in the present."