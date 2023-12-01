Reese Witherspoon's daughter and mother were an adorable pair at the "Golden Bachelor" finale.

Ava Phillippe and her grandmother, Betty, were seated in the audience to watch Gerry Turner propose to Theresa Nist in the finale's emotional conclusion.

"[S]o many friends in the audience tonight, and we’re all emotionally bonded after this," the show's official Instagram captioned a slideshow of photos of the duo in attendance.

Ava Phillippe and her grandmother Betty at the finale of "The Golden Bachelor" in a photo posted to the ABC show's Instagram on Nov. 30, 2023. @goldenbachabc/Instagram

They were joined by Bachelor Nation power couples like Trista and Ryan Sutter, Charity Lawson and fiancé Dotun Olubeko and Zach Shallcross and fiancée Kaity Biggar. Former "Bachelorette" Rachel Recchia and upcoming "Bachelor" Joey Graziadei were also pictured.

Phillippe took to her Instagram story to share a photo of her and Betty in the studio.

Ava Phillippe and her grandmother Betty at the finale of "The Golden Bachelor" in a photo posted to Phillippe's Instagram on Nov. 30, 2023. @avaphillippe/Instagram

"My Grandma Betty needed a date for the finale of The Golden Bachelor & she knew exactly who to call!!" she captioned the snap.

Phillippe also shared a video of her asking her grandmother if she would accept this rose, to which she replied, "Absolutely. I love you, my dear."

A screengrab of Ava Phillippe's grandmother Betty from a video she shared to Phillippe's Instagram on Nov. 30, 2023. @avaphillippe/Instagram

"She deserves all the roses! Love you too, GMB."