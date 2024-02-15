Deals are happening at The Home Depot and now's the time to shop.
Ahead of Presidents' Day weekend, shop up to $800 off select kitchen appliances, up to $450 off select washer and dryer sets, up to 50% off select vanities and faucets, and more. There are also deals on tools, lawn mowers, smart appliances and storage and organization products fit for spring cleaning.
We're rounding up some of the best deals online so you can save money on whatever it is you need (or want!) for your home.
Deals on kitchen appliances
Maytag 24 in. White Front Control Built-In Tall Tub Dishwasher with Stainless Steel Tub and Dual Power Filtration, 50 dBA
- $548
- $829
- The Home Depot
LG 30 in. W 22 cu. ft. French Door Refrigerator with Ice Maker in Black Stainless Steel
- $1598
- $2099
- The Home Depot
LG 24 in. Black Front Control Dishwasher with QuadWash, 3rd Rack & Dynamic Dry, 48 dBA
- $598
- $799
- The Home Depot
Whirlpool 1.7 cu. Ft. Over the Range Microwave in White
- $308
- $349
- The Home Depot
Frigidaire 30 in. 5.3 cu. ft. 5 Element Freestanding Self-Cleaning Electric Range in Stainless Steel with Air Fry
- $798
- $1099
- The Home Depot
Koolmore 30 in. 18.5 cu. ft. Stainless Steel French Door Refrigerator
- $1249
- $1770
- The Home Depot
Washer and dryer deals
Samsung 4.5 cu. ft. High-Efficiency Front Load Washer with Self-Clean+ in Brushed Black
- $648
- $999
- The Home Depot
GE Profile 4.8 cu. ft. UltraFast Combo Washer & Dryer with Ventless Heat Pump Technology in Carbon Graphite
- $2298
- $2899
- The Home Depot
LG WashTower Stacked SMART Laundry Center 4.5 Cu.Ft. Front Load Washer & 7.4 Cu.Ft. Gas Dryer in White
- $1798
- $2299
- The Home Depot
GE 4.5 cu. ft. Water Level Control Top Load Washer in White
- $578
- $849
- The Home Depot
GE 7.2 cu. ft. Electric Dryer in White with Wrinkle Care
- $518
- $779
- The Home Depot
Deals on tools
RIDGID 12 Gallon 5.0 Peak HP NXT Wet/Dry Shop Vacuum with Filter, Locking Hose and Accessories
- $79.98
- $99.98
- The Home Depot
DEWALT 15 Amp Corded 10 in. Job Site Table Saw with Rolling Stand
- $549
- $649
- The Home Depot
Milwaukee M18 18V Lithium-Ion Cordless Combo Tool Kit (9-Tool) with (3) 4.0 Ah Batteries, Charger and Tool Bag
- $599
- $1199
- The Home Depot
Storage and organization deals
TRINITY PRO Black 5-Tier Rolling Steel Wire Garage Storage Shelving Unit (36 in. W x 77 in. H x 18 in. D)
- $114.50
- $163.57
- The Home Depot
Husky Ready-to-Assemble 24-Gauge Steel Garage Gear Cabinet in Black (36.6 in. W x 72 in. H x 24 in. D
- $399.99
- $499.99
- The Home Depot
HOME-COMPLETE 74 in. H White Metal Hanging Closet Organizer
- $47.26
- $63.01
- The Home Depot
Outdoor deals
RYOBI 40V HP Brushless 20 in. Cordless Electric Battery Walk Behind Self-Propelled Mower with 6.0 Ah Battery and Charger
- $429
- $499
- The Home Depot
Murray 20 in. 125 cc Briggs & Stratton Walk Behind Gas Push Lawn Mower with 4 Wheel Height Adjustment and Prime 'N Pull Start
- $299
- $329
- The Home Depot
Endless Summer 30 in. W Black Weather Resistant Steel LP Gas Outdoor Fire Pit with Electronic Ignition and Black Fire Glass
- $219
- $321.06
- The Home Depot