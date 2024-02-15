Deals are happening at The Home Depot and now's the time to shop.

Ahead of Presidents' Day weekend, shop up to $800 off select kitchen appliances, up to $450 off select washer and dryer sets, up to 50% off select vanities and faucets, and more. There are also deals on tools, lawn mowers, smart appliances and storage and organization products fit for spring cleaning.

We're rounding up some of the best deals online so you can save money on whatever it is you need (or want!) for your home.

Continue below to shop!

Deals on kitchen appliances

33% off The Home Depot Maytag 24 in. White Front Control Built-In Tall Tub Dishwasher with Stainless Steel Tub and Dual Power Filtration, 50 dBA $548

$829 The Home Depot Shop Now

23% off The Home Depot LG 30 in. W 22 cu. ft. French Door Refrigerator with Ice Maker in Black Stainless Steel $1598

$2099 The Home Depot Shop Now

25% off The Home Depot LG 24 in. Black Front Control Dishwasher with QuadWash, 3rd Rack & Dynamic Dry, 48 dBA $598

$799 The Home Depot Shop Now

11% off The Home Depot Whirlpool 1.7 cu. Ft. Over the Range Microwave in White $308

$349 The Home Depot Shop Now

27% off The Home Depot Frigidaire 30 in. 5.3 cu. ft. 5 Element Freestanding Self-Cleaning Electric Range in Stainless Steel with Air Fry $798

$1099 The Home Depot Shop Now

13% off The Home Depot Dyson V15 Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner $649.99

$749.99 The Home Depot Shop Now

29% off The Home Depot Koolmore 30 in. 18.5 cu. ft. Stainless Steel French Door Refrigerator $1249

$1770 The Home Depot Shop Now

Washer and dryer deals

35% off The Home Depot Samsung 4.5 cu. ft. High-Efficiency Front Load Washer with Self-Clean+ in Brushed Black $648

$999 The Home Depot Shop Now

20% off The Home Depot GE Profile 4.8 cu. ft. UltraFast Combo Washer & Dryer with Ventless Heat Pump Technology in Carbon Graphite $2298

$2899 The Home Depot Shop Now

21% off The Home Depot LG WashTower Stacked SMART Laundry Center 4.5 Cu.Ft. Front Load Washer & 7.4 Cu.Ft. Gas Dryer in White $1798

$2299 The Home Depot Shop Now

31% off The Home Depot GE 4.5 cu. ft. Water Level Control Top Load Washer in White $578

$849 The Home Depot Shop Now

33% off The Home Depot GE 7.2 cu. ft. Electric Dryer in White with Wrinkle Care $518

$779 The Home Depot Shop Now

Deals on tools

20% off The Home Depot RIDGID 12 Gallon 5.0 Peak HP NXT Wet/Dry Shop Vacuum with Filter, Locking Hose and Accessories $79.98

$99.98 The Home Depot Shop Now

15% off The Home Depot DEWALT 15 Amp Corded 10 in. Job Site Table Saw with Rolling Stand $549

$649 The Home Depot Shop Now

50% off The Home Depot Milwaukee M18 18V Lithium-Ion Cordless Combo Tool Kit (9-Tool) with (3) 4.0 Ah Batteries, Charger and Tool Bag $599

$1199 The Home Depot Shop Now

Storage and organization deals

29% off The Home Depot TRINITY PRO Black 5-Tier Rolling Steel Wire Garage Storage Shelving Unit (36 in. W x 77 in. H x 18 in. D) $114.50

$163.57 The Home Depot Shop Now

20% off The Home Depot Husky Ready-to-Assemble 24-Gauge Steel Garage Gear Cabinet in Black (36.6 in. W x 72 in. H x 24 in. D $399.99

$499.99 The Home Depot Shop Now

24% off The Home Depot HOME-COMPLETE 74 in. H White Metal Hanging Closet Organizer $47.26

$63.01 The Home Depot Shop Now

25% off The Home Depot TRINITY Bronze Steel Clothes Rack $92.69

$123.59 The Home Depot Shop Now

Outdoor deals

14% off The Home Depot RYOBI 40V HP Brushless 20 in. Cordless Electric Battery Walk Behind Self-Propelled Mower with 6.0 Ah Battery and Charger $429

$499 The Home Depot Shop Now

9% off The Home Depot Murray 20 in. 125 cc Briggs & Stratton Walk Behind Gas Push Lawn Mower with 4 Wheel Height Adjustment and Prime 'N Pull Start $299

$329 The Home Depot Shop Now