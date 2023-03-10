From tableware to bedding, pillows and decor, it's time to give our homes a little spring refresh.

We don't have to replace everything to make our homes feel new again; sometimes, the simplest design and decor tweaks can help transform a space for the new season.

We're rounding up everything from nature-inspired linens to candles, pastel tableware and more to inspire you to shop for you own space. Plus, shop for items you can use outdoors, like on your front porch or in your backyard, to welcome in visitors and host sunny gatherings.

Check out our spring home picks from Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn, Etsy and more, below!

Get more shopGMA! Sign up for our newsletter, and follow on Instagram and TikTok.

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.

Bedding

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Pottery Barn Jardin Toile Duvet Cover
Pottery Barn

Pottery Barn Jardin Toile Duvet Cover

Price: $159 to $189   From: Pottery Barn

Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Pottery Barn Eloise Garden Reversible Percale Comforter
Pottery Barn

Pottery Barn Eloise Garden Reversible Percale Comforter

Price: $149 to $179   From: Pottery Barn

Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
JANZAA 3pcs White Comforter Set, Soft Microfiber Bedding Plant Flowers Printed Comforter with 2 Pillow Cases for All Seasons (Queen)
Amazon

JANZAA 3pcs White Comforter Set, Soft Microfiber Bedding Plant Flowers Printed Comforter with 2 Pillow Cases for All Seasons (Queen)

Price: $34.84 15% SavingsAmazon

Original: $40.99
Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Anthropologie Tufted Lonnie Duvet Cover
Anthropologie

Anthropologie Tufted Lonnie Duvet Cover

Price: $178 to $228   From: Anthropologie

Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Anthropologie Organic Sateen Printed Sheet Set
Anthropologie

Anthropologie Organic Sateen Printed Sheet Set

Price: $58 to $228   From: Anthropologie

Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Maeve Organic Sateen Printed Sheet Set
Anthropologie

Maeve Organic Sateen Printed Sheet Set

Price: $58 to $228   From: Anthropologie

Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Pottery Barn European Flax Linen/Cotton Sham
Pottery Barn

Pottery Barn European Flax Linen/Cotton Sham

Price: $55   From: Pottery Barn

Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
West Elm Airy Cotton Voile Solid Quilt &#38; Shams
West Elm

West Elm Airy Cotton Voile Solid Quilt & Shams

Price: $24.99 to $180 28% SavingsWest Elm

Original: $35 to $180
Shop Now

For the table

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Williams Sonoma Pillivuyt Beaded Coupe Salad Plates, Set of 4
Williams Sonoma

Williams Sonoma Pillivuyt Beaded Coupe Salad Plates, Set of 4

Price: $107.95   From: Williams Sonoma

Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Garden Lattice Table Runner
Williams Sonoma

Garden Lattice Table Runner

Price: $74.95   From: Williams Sonoma

Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Bordallo Pinheiro Cabbage Dinner Plates, Set of 4
Williams Sonoma

Bordallo Pinheiro Cabbage Dinner Plates, Set of 4

Price: $156   From: Williams Sonoma

Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Anthropologie Elton Side Plates, Set of 4
Anthropologie

Anthropologie Elton Side Plates, Set of 4

Price: $56   From: Anthropologie

Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Anthropologie Meadow Flower Linen Napkins, Set of 2
Anthropologie

Anthropologie Meadow Flower Linen Napkins, Set of 2

Price: $48   From: Anthropologie

Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
H&M Patterned Tablecloth, 35x35
H&M

H&M Patterned Tablecloth, 35x35

Price: $12.99   From: H&M

Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
H&M 2-pack fringed place mats
H&M

H&M 2-pack fringed place mats

Price: $14.99   From: H&M

Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
H&M Small Stoneware Cup
H&M

H&M Small Stoneware Cup

Price: $5.99   From: H&M

Shop Now

Decor

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Pottery Barn Faye Textured Striped Pillow
Pottery Barn

Pottery Barn Faye Textured Striped Pillow

Price: $69 to $91.50   From: Pottery Barn

Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Pottery Barn Arurog Handwoven Vases
Pottery Barn

Pottery Barn Arurog Handwoven Vases

Price: $79 to $149   From: Pottery Barn

Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Pottery Barn Faux Queen Anne&#39;s Lace And Cosmos Bouquet
Pottery Barn

Pottery Barn Faux Queen Anne's Lace And Cosmos Bouquet

Price: $39.50   From: Pottery Barn

Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Pottery Barn Macia Printed Pillow
Pottery Barn

Pottery Barn Macia Printed Pillow

Price: $39.50 to $56   From: Pottery Barn

Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
West Elm Nivas Collection Bunny Garland
West Elm

West Elm Nivas Collection Bunny Garland

Price: $30   From: West Elm

Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Anthropologie Castile Rose Bath Mat
Anthropologie

Anthropologie Castile Rose Bath Mat

Price: $48   From: Anthropologie

Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Anthropologie Handwoven Esme Rug
Anthropologie

Anthropologie Handwoven Esme Rug

Price: $98 to $1798   From: Anthropologie

Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
H.VERSAILTEX Linen Curtains Nickel Grommet Natural Linen Semi-Sheer Curtains
Amazon

H.VERSAILTEX Linen Curtains Nickel Grommet Natural Linen Semi-Sheer Curtains

Price: $30.49   From: Amazon

Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
KristaKimStudio LES FLEURS Art Print - Floral Oil Painting Print
Etsy

KristaKimStudio LES FLEURS Art Print - Floral Oil Painting Print

Price: $57   From: Etsy

Shop Now

Kitchen accessories

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Pottery Barn Farmstead Stoneware Kitchen Collection
Pottery Barn

Pottery Barn Farmstead Stoneware Kitchen Collection

Price: $39 to $88   From: Pottery Barn

Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
H&M 2-pack Printed Tea Towels
H&M

H&M 2-pack Printed Tea Towels

Price: $19.99   From: H&M

Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Anthropologie Table Setting Dish Towel
Anthropologie

Anthropologie Table Setting Dish Towel

Price: $22   From: Anthropologie

Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Anthropologie Citrus Jacquard Oven Mitt
Anthropologie

Anthropologie Citrus Jacquard Oven Mitt

Price: $20   From: Anthropologie

Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Martha Stewart Miles Modern Diamond Anti-Fatigue Air-Infused Kitchen Mat, Beige, 19.6&#34;x32&#34;
Amazon

Martha Stewart Miles Modern Diamond Anti-Fatigue Air-Infused Kitchen Mat, Beige, 19.6"x32"

Price: $49.99   From: Amazon

Shop Now

Candles and diffusers

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Pottery Barn Hammered Glass Scented Candles - Bergamot &#38; White Oak
Pottery Barn

Pottery Barn Hammered Glass Scented Candles - Bergamot & White Oak

Price: $26.50 to $46.50 21% to 23% SavingsPottery Barn

Original: $34.50 to $59
Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Anthropologie Monogram Candle
Anthropologie

Anthropologie Monogram Candle

Price: $28   From: Anthropologie

Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
NEST Fragrances Wild Mint &#38; Eucalyptus Scented Classic, Long-Lasting Candle for Home with Rattan Sleeve, 8 Oz
Amazon

NEST Fragrances Wild Mint & Eucalyptus Scented Classic, Long-Lasting Candle for Home with Rattan Sleeve, 8 Oz

Price: $58   From: Amazon

Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Floral Street Spring Bouquet Candle
Sephora

Floral Street Spring Bouquet Candle

Price: $52   From: Sephora

Shop Now

Front porch decor

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Anthropologie Floral Greeting Doormat
Anthropologie

Anthropologie Floral Greeting Doormat

Price: $48   From: Anthropologie

Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
LEEVAN Buffalo Plaid Outdoor Rug Doormat 27.5&#39;&#39;x43&#39;&#39; Checkered Front Porch Rug
Amazon

LEEVAN Buffalo Plaid Outdoor Rug Doormat 27.5''x43'' Checkered Front Porch Rug

Price: $20.99 19% SavingsAmazon

Original: $25.99
Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Pottery Barn Sienna Cement Planters
Pottery Barn

Pottery Barn Sienna Cement Planters

Price: $349 to $599   From: Pottery Barn

Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Pottery Barn Dried Spring Sunrise Wreaths
Pottery Barn

Pottery Barn Dried Spring Sunrise Wreaths

Price: $89   From: Pottery Barn

Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
VanCortlandt Farms Natural Dried Flower Handmade Free Spirit Wreath
Etsy

VanCortlandt Farms Natural Dried Flower Handmade Free Spirit Wreath

$85 and up
Etsy

Shop Now

Outdoor

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Pottery Barn Abbott 36&#34; Concrete &#38; FSC® Acacia Round Bistro Table
Pottery Barn

Pottery Barn Abbott 36" Concrete & FSC® Acacia Round Bistro Table

Price: $1399   From: Pottery Barn

Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Pottery Barn Chatham Indoor/Outdoor FSC Mahogany Extending Dining Table
Pottery Barn

Pottery Barn Chatham Indoor/Outdoor FSC Mahogany Extending Dining Table

Price: $1439 10% SavingsPottery Barn

Original: $1599
Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Pottery Barn 9&#39; Round Outdoor Patio Umbrella – FSC Teak Tilt Frame​
Pottery Barn

Pottery Barn 9' Round Outdoor Patio Umbrella – FSC Teak Tilt Frame​

Price: $509 to $709   From: Pottery Barn

Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
West Elm Modern Scandi Indoor/Outdoor Pillow Set
West Elm

West Elm Modern Scandi Indoor/Outdoor Pillow Set

Price: $44.50 to $49.50 -18% SavingsWest Elm

Original: $37.82 to $42.07
Shop Now