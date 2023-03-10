From tableware to bedding, pillows and decor, it's time to give our homes a little spring refresh.

We don't have to replace everything to make our homes feel new again; sometimes, the simplest design and decor tweaks can help transform a space for the new season.

We're rounding up everything from nature-inspired linens to candles, pastel tableware and more to inspire you to shop for you own space. Plus, shop for items you can use outdoors, like on your front porch or in your backyard, to welcome in visitors and host sunny gatherings.

Check out our spring home picks from Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn, Etsy and more, below!

Bedding

Amazon JANZAA 3pcs White Comforter Set, Soft Microfiber Bedding Plant Flowers Printed Comforter with 2 Pillow Cases for All Seasons (Queen) Price : $34.84 • 15% Savings Amazon Original: $40.99 Shop Now

Anthropologie Anthropologie Tufted Lonnie Duvet Cover Price: $178 to $228 • From: Anthropologie Shop Now

Anthropologie Anthropologie Organic Sateen Printed Sheet Set Price: $58 to $228 • From: Anthropologie Shop Now

Anthropologie Maeve Organic Sateen Printed Sheet Set Price: $58 to $228 • From: Anthropologie Shop Now

West Elm West Elm Airy Cotton Voile Solid Quilt & Shams Price : $24.99 to $180 • 28% Savings West Elm Original: $35 to $180 Shop Now

For the table

Anthropologie Anthropologie Elton Side Plates, Set of 4 Price: $56 • From: Anthropologie Shop Now

Anthropologie Anthropologie Meadow Flower Linen Napkins, Set of 2 Price: $48 • From: Anthropologie Shop Now

Decor

Amazon H.VERSAILTEX Linen Curtains Nickel Grommet Natural Linen Semi-Sheer Curtains Price: $30.49 • From: Amazon Shop Now

Etsy KristaKimStudio LES FLEURS Art Print - Floral Oil Painting Print Price: $57 • From: Etsy Shop Now

Kitchen accessories

Amazon Martha Stewart Miles Modern Diamond Anti-Fatigue Air-Infused Kitchen Mat, Beige, 19.6"x32" Price: $49.99 • From: Amazon Shop Now

Candles and diffusers

Pottery Barn Pottery Barn Hammered Glass Scented Candles - Bergamot & White Oak Price : $26.50 to $46.50 • 21% to 23% Savings Pottery Barn Original: $34.50 to $59 Shop Now

Amazon NEST Fragrances Wild Mint & Eucalyptus Scented Classic, Long-Lasting Candle for Home with Rattan Sleeve, 8 Oz Price: $58 • From: Amazon Shop Now

Front porch decor

Amazon LEEVAN Buffalo Plaid Outdoor Rug Doormat 27.5''x43'' Checkered Front Porch Rug Price : $20.99 • 19% Savings Amazon Original: $25.99 Shop Now

Etsy VanCortlandt Farms Natural Dried Flower Handmade Free Spirit Wreath $85 and up • Etsy Shop Now

Outdoor

Pottery Barn Pottery Barn Chatham Indoor/Outdoor FSC Mahogany Extending Dining Table Price : $1439 • 10% Savings Pottery Barn Original: $1599 Shop Now

Pottery Barn Pottery Barn 9' Round Outdoor Patio Umbrella – FSC Teak Tilt Frame​ Price: $509 to $709 • From: Pottery Barn Shop Now

