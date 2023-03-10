From tableware to bedding, pillows and decor, it's time to give our homes a little spring refresh.
We don't have to replace everything to make our homes feel new again; sometimes, the simplest design and decor tweaks can help transform a space for the new season.
We're rounding up everything from nature-inspired linens to candles, pastel tableware and more to inspire you to shop for you own space. Plus, shop for items you can use outdoors, like on your front porch or in your backyard, to welcome in visitors and host sunny gatherings.
Check out our spring home picks from Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn, Etsy and more, below!
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.
Bedding
Pottery Barn Jardin Toile Duvet Cover
Pottery Barn Eloise Garden Reversible Percale Comforter
JANZAA 3pcs White Comforter Set, Soft Microfiber Bedding Plant Flowers Printed Comforter with 2 Pillow Cases for All Seasons (Queen)
Price: $34.84 • 15% SavingsAmazonOriginal: $40.99
Anthropologie Tufted Lonnie Duvet Cover
Anthropologie Organic Sateen Printed Sheet Set
Maeve Organic Sateen Printed Sheet Set
Pottery Barn European Flax Linen/Cotton Sham
West Elm Airy Cotton Voile Solid Quilt & Shams
Price: $24.99 to $180 • 28% SavingsWest ElmOriginal: $35 to $180
For the table
Williams Sonoma Pillivuyt Beaded Coupe Salad Plates, Set of 4
Garden Lattice Table Runner
Bordallo Pinheiro Cabbage Dinner Plates, Set of 4
Anthropologie Elton Side Plates, Set of 4
Anthropologie Meadow Flower Linen Napkins, Set of 2
H&M Patterned Tablecloth, 35x35
H&M 2-pack fringed place mats
Decor
Pottery Barn Faye Textured Striped Pillow
Pottery Barn Arurog Handwoven Vases
Pottery Barn Faux Queen Anne's Lace And Cosmos Bouquet
Pottery Barn Macia Printed Pillow
West Elm Nivas Collection Bunny Garland
Anthropologie Castile Rose Bath Mat
Anthropologie Handwoven Esme Rug
H.VERSAILTEX Linen Curtains Nickel Grommet Natural Linen Semi-Sheer Curtains
KristaKimStudio LES FLEURS Art Print - Floral Oil Painting Print
Kitchen accessories
Pottery Barn Farmstead Stoneware Kitchen Collection
H&M 2-pack Printed Tea Towels
Anthropologie Table Setting Dish Towel
Anthropologie Citrus Jacquard Oven Mitt
Martha Stewart Miles Modern Diamond Anti-Fatigue Air-Infused Kitchen Mat, Beige, 19.6"x32"
Candles and diffusers
Pottery Barn Hammered Glass Scented Candles - Bergamot & White Oak
Price: $26.50 to $46.50 • 21% to 23% SavingsPottery BarnOriginal: $34.50 to $59
Anthropologie Monogram Candle
NEST Fragrances Wild Mint & Eucalyptus Scented Classic, Long-Lasting Candle for Home with Rattan Sleeve, 8 Oz
Floral Street Spring Bouquet Candle
Front porch decor
Anthropologie Floral Greeting Doormat
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
LEEVAN Buffalo Plaid Outdoor Rug Doormat 27.5''x43'' Checkered Front Porch Rug
Price: $20.99 • 19% SavingsAmazonOriginal: $25.99
Pottery Barn Sienna Cement Planters
Pottery Barn Dried Spring Sunrise Wreaths
VanCortlandt Farms Natural Dried Flower Handmade Free Spirit Wreath
$85 and up •
Outdoor
Pottery Barn Abbott 36" Concrete & FSC® Acacia Round Bistro Table
Pottery Barn Chatham Indoor/Outdoor FSC Mahogany Extending Dining Table
Price: $1439 • 10% SavingsPottery BarnOriginal: $1599
Pottery Barn 9' Round Outdoor Patio Umbrella – FSC Teak Tilt Frame
West Elm Modern Scandi Indoor/Outdoor Pillow Set
Price: $44.50 to $49.50 • -18% SavingsWest ElmOriginal: $37.82 to $42.07