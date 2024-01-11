We're keeping an eye out for deals on large and small appliances ahead of the long weekend.
Retailers have started dropping major deals on everything from refrigerators and dishwashers to blenders, juicers, air fryers and more.
Since we love a sale, we're rounding up all the ones you can shop now, from $1,000 off an LG All-In-One electric washer and dryer at Best Buy to 41% off the Zwilling Enfinigy Personal Blender at Sur La Table.
The Home Depot has markdowns on refrigerators, like 49% off a stainless steel Forno French door model with an ice maker, and up to $800 off select appliances through Jan. 24.
Check out all of these deals and more, below!
Deals on refrigerators
Forno Moena 36 in. 19.2 cu. ft. French Door Refrigerator with Ice Maker in Stainless Steel
- $1399
- $2759
- The Home Depot
Samsung - 28 cu. ft. 3-Door French Door Refrigerator with Large Capacity - Stainless Steel
- $1099.99
- $1979.99
- Best Buy
Koolmore 30 in. 18.5 cu. ft. Stainless Steel French Door Refrigerator
- $1249
- $1770
- The Home Depot
GE 36" French Door 27.7 cu. ft. Smart Energy Star Refrigerator with Fingerprint Resistant Finish
- $1996
- $3299
- Wayfair
Deals on coffee and espresso makers
Espressione Stainless Steel Automatic Pump Espresso Machine With Thermo Block
- $199.96
- $299.95
- Sur La Table
Nespresso VertuoPlus Deluxe Coffee and Espresso Machine by De'Longhi, Limited Edition Matte Black
- $140.39
- $199
- Wayfair
Braun MultiServe 10-Cup SCA Certified Coffee Maker with Internal Water Spout and Glass Carafe
- $154.84
- $299.95
- Wayfair
Deals on washing and drying machines
LG - 5.0 Cu. Ft. Extra-Large Capacity WashCombo All-In-One Electric Washer/Dryer with Steam and Ventless Heat Pump Technology - Black Steel
- $1999.99
- $2999.99
- Best Buy
GE 4.5 cu. ft. Water Level Control Top Load Washer in White
- $598
- $849
- The Home Depot
GE Profile 4.8 cu. ft. UltraFast Combo Washer & Dryer with Ventless Heat Pump Technology in Carbon Graphite
- $2498
- $2899
- The Home Depot
Samsung 7.5 cu. ft. Stackable Vented Electric Dryer with Sensor Dry in Brushed Black
- $648
- $999
- The Home Depot
Deals on blenders and juicers
Deals on toasters and air fryers
GoWISE USA 1700-Watt 5.8-QT 8-in-1 Digital Air Fryer with Recipe Book, Black
- $62.10
- $119.99
- Amazon
Bella Pro Series - 12.6-qt. Digital Air Fryer Oven - Stainless Steel
- $69.99
- $169.99
- Best Buy