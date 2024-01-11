We're keeping an eye out for deals on large and small appliances ahead of the long weekend.

Retailers have started dropping major deals on everything from refrigerators and dishwashers to blenders, juicers, air fryers and more.

Since we love a sale, we're rounding up all the ones you can shop now, from $1,000 off an LG All-In-One electric washer and dryer at Best Buy to 41% off the Zwilling Enfinigy Personal Blender at Sur La Table.

The Home Depot has markdowns on refrigerators, like 49% off a stainless steel Forno French door model with an ice maker, and up to $800 off select appliances through Jan. 24.

Check out all of these deals and more, below!

Get more shopGMA! Sign up for our newsletter, and follow on Instagram and TikTok.

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.

Deals on refrigerators

49% off The Home Depot Forno Moena 36 in. 19.2 cu. ft. French Door Refrigerator with Ice Maker in Stainless Steel $1399

$2759 The Home Depot Shop Now

44% off Best Buy Samsung - 28 cu. ft. 3-Door French Door Refrigerator with Large Capacity - Stainless Steel $1099.99

$1979.99 Best Buy Shop Now

29% off The Home Depot Koolmore 30 in. 18.5 cu. ft. Stainless Steel French Door Refrigerator $1249

$1770 The Home Depot Shop Now

39% off Wayfair GE 36" French Door 27.7 cu. ft. Smart Energy Star Refrigerator with Fingerprint Resistant Finish $1996

$3299 Wayfair Shop Now

Deals on coffee and espresso makers

44% off Sur La Table Zwilling Enfinigy Drip Coffee Maker $149.96

$270 Sur La Table Shop Now

33% off Sur La Table Espressione Stainless Steel Automatic Pump Espresso Machine With Thermo Block $199.96

$299.95 Sur La Table Shop Now

46% off Amazon Keurig K-Classic Coffee Maker K-Cup Pod, Single Serve $79.99

$149.95 Amazon Shop Now

29% off Wayfair Nespresso VertuoPlus Deluxe Coffee and Espresso Machine by De'Longhi, Limited Edition Matte Black $140.39

$199 Wayfair Shop Now

20% off Ninja Ninja Espresso & Coffee Barista System $199.99

$249.99 Ninja Shop Now

48% off Wayfair Braun MultiServe 10-Cup SCA Certified Coffee Maker with Internal Water Spout and Glass Carafe $154.84

$299.95 Wayfair Shop Now

Deals on washing and drying machines

33% off Best Buy LG - 5.0 Cu. Ft. Extra-Large Capacity WashCombo All-In-One Electric Washer/Dryer with Steam and Ventless Heat Pump Technology - Black Steel $1999.99

$2999.99 Best Buy Shop Now

29% off The Home Depot GE 4.5 cu. ft. Water Level Control Top Load Washer in White $598

$849 The Home Depot Shop Now

13% off The Home Depot GE Profile 4.8 cu. ft. UltraFast Combo Washer & Dryer with Ventless Heat Pump Technology in Carbon Graphite $2498

$2899 The Home Depot Shop Now

35% off The Home Depot Samsung 7.5 cu. ft. Stackable Vented Electric Dryer with Sensor Dry in Brushed Black $648

$999 The Home Depot Shop Now

Deals on blenders and juicers

41% off Sur La Table Zwilling Enfinigy Personal Blender $99.96

$170 Sur La Table Shop Now

26% off Ninja Ninja Professional Plus Blender DUO with Auto-iQ $109.99

$149.99 Ninja Shop Now

20% off Sur La Table Breville Super Q Blender $439.96

$549.95 Sur La Table Shop Now

22% off Wayfair Vitamix Explorian E310 Blender $349.95

$449.95 Wayfair Shop Now

20% off Sur La Table Breville Juice Fountain Cold $159.96

$199.95 Sur La Table Shop Now

Deals on toasters and air fryers

37% off Sur La Table Wolf Gourmet 2-Slice Toaster $299.96

$479 Sur La Table Shop Now

33% off Amazon Instant Pot 6 Quart Air Fryer Oven $79.95

$119.99 Amazon Shop Now

48% off Amazon GoWISE USA 1700-Watt 5.8-QT 8-in-1 Digital Air Fryer with Recipe Book, Black $62.10

$119.99 Amazon Shop Now