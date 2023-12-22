After showing off some of the most fun tricks for decorating this holiday season, we're back with more hacks that will have you crafting by yourself or with kids to enhance the togetherness of 2023's final days.
Some hacks you'll find here -- like the muffin tins -- will help you keep a tidy home while working in the kitchen, while others will inspire your creativity as you create lasting memories.
Continue scrolling to see more of our favorite holiday hacks and some TikToks that inspired them, then click to order the tools you'll need to make them happen!
Hack #1: Muffin tins for decorating cookies with kids
If little ones will be helping you decorate cookies this year, use baking sheets, muffin tins and parchment paper to organize your sprinkles and help prevent a sticky mess. A cheese shaker allows for more accuracy when sprinkling your cookies.
Wilton Perfect Results Premium Non-Stick Bakeware Cupcake Pan, 12-Cup, Steel
- $8.99
- $13.29
- Amazon
Hack #2: Christmas simmer pot
Fill your home with warmth and delicious holiday scents with a classic simmer pot. As seen in the TikTok below, you can customize it to your liking using various fresh or dried fruits and spices, plus a dash of vanilla. Using a clear pot ups the ante by adding a gorgeous visual component, too!
Simply Organic Non-Alcoholic Vanilla Flavoring, 4-Ounce Glass Jar, Certified Organic, Alcohol Free Vanilla
- $15.75
- Amazon
Gourmet Fruit Gift Pack, (20lbs) Orchard Fresh Oranges, Pears, Apples, and Grapefruit (32 pieces)
- $60.95
- Amazon
Hack #3: Christmas tree napkins
Get your Christmas table ready with this festive trick that requires just three items and a bit of effort. Watch the TikTok below to see how to create these adorable tree napkins!
Marin Desert Green European Flax Certified Linen Napkins, Set of 8
- $85.95
- Crate & Barrel
Hack #4: Taylor Swift-inspired friendship bracelets
Taylor Swift had one of her biggest years to date thanks in part to her wildly successful Eras Tour, and one trend from that tour keeps making the rounds: friendship bracelets. Try making your own at home to keep the Swiftie spirit going!
Paxcoo 1mm Elastic Bracelet String Cord Stretch Bead Cord for Jewelry Making and Bracelet Making White
- $6.99
- $13.99
- Amazon
Hack #5: "Snow" dough
Are you dreaming of a white Christmas but expecting something a little warmer this year? Try building miniature snowmen indoors with this two-ingredient "snow" dough that kids will love.
ARM & HAMMER Baking Soda Made in USA, Ideal for Baking, Pure & Natural, 2.7lb Bag
- $7.99
- Amazon