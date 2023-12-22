After showing off some of the most fun tricks for decorating this holiday season, we're back with more hacks that will have you crafting by yourself or with kids to enhance the togetherness of 2023's final days.

Some hacks you'll find here -- like the muffin tins -- will help you keep a tidy home while working in the kitchen, while others will inspire your creativity as you create lasting memories.

Continue scrolling to see more of our favorite holiday hacks and some TikToks that inspired them, then click to order the tools you'll need to make them happen!

Hack #1: Muffin tins for decorating cookies with kids

If little ones will be helping you decorate cookies this year, use baking sheets, muffin tins and parchment paper to organize your sprinkles and help prevent a sticky mess. A cheese shaker allows for more accuracy when sprinkling your cookies.

32% off Amazon Wilton Perfect Results Premium Non-Stick Bakeware Cupcake Pan, 12-Cup, Steel $8.99

$13.29 Amazon Shop Now

20% off Amazon 6-Ounce Glass Cheese Shaker with Perforated Top $8.68

$10.88 Amazon Shop Now

Amazon Walfos Silicone Muffin Pan $9.99 Amazon Shop Now

Amazon NutriChef Non-Stick Kitchen Oven Baking Pans $32.93 Amazon Shop Now

10% off Amazon Amazon Basics Parchment Paper, 90 Sq Ft $5.63

$6.32 Amazon Shop Now

Hack #2: Christmas simmer pot

Fill your home with warmth and delicious holiday scents with a classic simmer pot. As seen in the TikTok below, you can customize it to your liking using various fresh or dried fruits and spices, plus a dash of vanilla. Using a clear pot ups the ante by adding a gorgeous visual component, too!

Amazon Simax Glass Cookware, 64 Oz (2 Quart) Clear Glass Pot $59.99 Amazon Shop Now

Amazon ROSSALLINI Signature Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven $139.88 Amazon Shop Now

7% off Amazon The Spice Way Star Anise - whole (3 oz) $6.49

$6.99 Amazon Shop Now

Amazon Amazon Brand - Happy Belly Cinnamon Sticks, Whole, 1.5 Oz $5.85 Amazon Shop Now

Amazon Simply Organic Non-Alcoholic Vanilla Flavoring, 4-Ounce Glass Jar, Certified Organic, Alcohol Free Vanilla $15.75 Amazon Shop Now

Amazon Gourmet Fruit Gift Pack, (20lbs) Orchard Fresh Oranges, Pears, Apples, and Grapefruit (32 pieces) $60.95 Amazon Shop Now

Hack #3: Christmas tree napkins

Get your Christmas table ready with this festive trick that requires just three items and a bit of effort. Watch the TikTok below to see how to create these adorable tree napkins!

Crate & Barrel Marin Desert Green European Flax Certified Linen Napkins, Set of 8 $85.95 Crate & Barrel Shop Now

Amazon Cloth Napkins $9.99 Amazon Shop Now

Amazon Baisunt 20 Sheets Gold Glitter Cardstock Paper for DIY Art Project $6.99 Amazon Shop Now

Amazon Sharpie Permanent Markers Fine Point Black 2 Count $4.49 Amazon Shop Now

Hack #4: Taylor Swift-inspired friendship bracelets

Taylor Swift had one of her biggest years to date thanks in part to her wildly successful Eras Tour, and one trend from that tour keeps making the rounds: friendship bracelets. Try making your own at home to keep the Swiftie spirit going!

Amazon FZIIVQU 7200 Pcs Clay Beads 2 Boxes Friendship Bracelet Making Kit $16.99 Amazon Shop Now

50% off Amazon Redtwo 5100 Clay Beads Bracelet Making Kit $9.99

$19.99 Amazon Shop Now

50% off Amazon Paxcoo 1mm Elastic Bracelet String Cord Stretch Bead Cord for Jewelry Making and Bracelet Making White $6.99

$13.99 Amazon Shop Now

23% off Amazon 6000+PCS Clay Beads Bracelet Making Kit $9.99

$12.99 Amazon Shop Now

Hack #5: "Snow" dough

Are you dreaming of a white Christmas but expecting something a little warmer this year? Try building miniature snowmen indoors with this two-ingredient "snow" dough that kids will love.

Amazon Barbasol Thick and Rich Shaving Cream, Original 10 oz (Pack of 2) $11.10 Amazon Shop Now