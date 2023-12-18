Picking the right gift for someone is a special feeling, and that joy is enhanced when you present it to them in a beautiful, thoughtful way!
To help you start your holiday gift wrapping, we've chosen top-selling gift wrap in festive prints and patterns, traditional and reusable gift bags, tissue paper, wrapping tools and more! There's even a storage option to help you prepare for post-holiday cleanup.
Whether you're into more traditional colors for the season or prefer to keep things minimal, you'll find something here to help you create the aesthetically pleasing wrapped gift of your dreams this season.
Continue scrolling to shop!
Holiday gift wrap
Hallmark Bright and Bold Christmas Kraft Wrapping Paper with Cut Lines on Reverse (3 Rolls: 90 sq. ft.) Snowflakes, Pink Trees, & All Kinds of Merry&
- $16.99
- Amazon
Hallmark Minimalist Christmas Wrapping Paper with Cut Lines on Reverse (3 Rolls: 120 sq. ft.) Red, White, Gold Trees, Stripes, Dots
- $16.99
- Amazon
American Greetings 120 sq. ft. Red and Black Christmas Wrapping Paper Set with Cut Lines
- $21.23
- Amazon
Holiday Time Traditional Multi-Pack Premium Wrapping Paper, Christmas Wrap, 4 Rolls, 60 Sq. ft.
- $5.48
- Walmart
Brown Kraft Paper Roll 17.75" x 1200" (100ft) Made in USA- Ideal for Gift Wrapping, Packing Paper for Moving, Art Craft, Shipping, Floor Covering, Table Runner, 100% Recycled Material
- $13.89
- $24.97
- Amazon
Ribbons, bows & gift tags
Hallmark Christmas Gift Tags with Ribbon, Sticker Seals, and Mini Notecards
- $9.53
- Amazon
Gift bags, boxes & tins
Hallmark Christmas Assorted Gift Bag Bundle with Mix-n-Match Gift Tags
- $11.93
- $12.81
- Amazon
Hallmark Christmas Gift Boxes with Lids in Assorted Designs (Pack of 12: Trees, Stripes, Snowmen, Holly)
- $14.52
- Amazon
Tissue paper
American Greetings 125 Sheets 20 in. x. 20 in. Bulk Tissue Paper (White and Blue)
- $11.99
- Amazon
Wrapping tools & storage
Fiskars Original Orange Handled Scissors - Ergonomically Contoured - 8" Stainless Steel
- $8.48
- Amazon