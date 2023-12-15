Often, when doing last-minute holiday shopping, it's easy to settle for a less-than-thought-through gift idea, especially for people who are already notoriously hard to shop for.

Even though you might be looking for something quick and convenient, we're here to help you find items that are both useful and unique!

"GMA" lifestyle contributor Lori Bergamotto has curated items that meet both criteria. Scroll down to shop the picks.

For your cool niece

For $40, you can get a hydrating full-size duo of Glow Recipe's Plum Plump Hyaluronic Cream and Plum Plump Hyaluronic Gloss Balm for skin and lips, which provides moisture for a long-lasting glow.

"If you have a teenager or older niece, you can't go wrong with anything from the extremely-of-the-moment brand Glow Recipe," Bergamotto says.

A portion of the proceeds goes to Children's Miracle Network Hospitals, which raise funds and awareness to help treat over 35,000 children who need their services.

For the new guy in your life

"New situationships can be tricky. A duffle bridges the gap of personal, but not too personal," Bergamotto says.

This highly rated duffle bag comes in 13 colors and makes packing easy with a removable shoulder strap.

For the person who has everything

"A cozy throw is the go-to gift to give to someone who has it all, because everyone likes a warm, fuzzy gift," says Bergamotto.

This $17 super-soft blanket comes in over a dozen colors and fits the aesthetic of every season!

More "GMA" picks

