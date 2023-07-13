Shoes are a very important part of a bridal ensemble.

On one hand, a bride wants to feel stylish. But on the other, wedding shoes must be comfortable.

That's why we're rounding up all different types of wedding shoes for brides, from ones with low kitten heels to higher block heels, open-toed sandals, classic white pumps, flats and more. These shoes are ideal for all sorts of bridal events, from bachelorettes and bridal showers to the rehearsal dinner and wedding day itself.

Check out our picks below!

Bridal shoes under $50

DREAM PAIRS Women's High Stilettos Heels Mules Open Square Toe
Amazon

DREAM PAIRS Women’s High Stilettos Heels Mules Open Square Toe

Price: $42.99

Shop Now

JLO JENNIFER LOPEZ Calea Pump
DSW

JLO JENNIFER LOPEZ Calea Pump

Price: $49.98 49% Savings
Original: $99

Original: $99
Shop Now

Coutgo Womens Pointed Toe Mule Sandals with Rhinestone Stiletto High Heel Bridal Evening Party Wedding Satin Dress Shoes
Amazon

Coutgo Womens Pointed Toe Mule Sandals with Rhinestone Stiletto High Heel Bridal Evening Party Wedding Satin Dress Shoes

Price: $49.99 to $57.99

Shop Now

ASOS DESIGN Lovable 3D Rose slingback ballet flats in ivory
ASOS

ASOS DESIGN Lovable 3D Rose slingback ballet flats in ivory

Price: $32

Shop Now

Birdy Grey Elle Chunky Heel
Birdy Grey

Birdy Grey Elle Chunky Heel

Price: $49

Shop Now

Birdy Grey Julia Chunky Heel
Birdy Grey

Birdy Grey Julia Chunky Heel

Price: $49

Shop Now

Be Mine Bridal backless flat shoes with bow detail in ivory satin
ASOS

Be Mine Bridal backless flat shoes with bow detail in ivory satin

Price: $32.50 35% Savings
Original: $50

Original: $50
Shop Now

ASOS DESIGN Lust heart diamante ballet flats in ivory
ASOS

ASOS DESIGN Lust heart diamante ballet flats in ivory

Price: $15.75 55% Savings
Original: $35

Original: $35
Shop Now

Bridal shoes under $100

Steve Madden Annie Sandal
Revolve

Steve Madden Annie Sandal

Price: $99

Shop Now

Mango Pointed toe heel shoes
Mango

Mango Pointed toe heel shoes

Price: $59.99

Shop Now

Wedge strips sandals
Mango

Wedge strips sandals

Price: $89.99

Shop Now

Journee Collection Issmia Sandal
DSW

Journee Collection Issmia Sandal

Price: $59.99 29% Savings
Original: $85

Original: $85
Shop Now

Marc Fisher Lenidy Pump
DSW

Marc Fisher Lenidy Pump

Price: $69.99 29% Savings
Original: $99

Original: $99
Shop Now

wetkiss Women's Clear Heels Shoes, Crystal Rhinestones Slingback Wedding Shoes Pointed Toe High Heel Sandals
Amazon

wetkiss Women's Clear Heels Shoes, Crystal Rhinestones Slingback Wedding Shoes Pointed Toe High Heel Sandals

Price: $57.99

Shop Now

Vince Camuto Riveq Slingback Pump
Vince Camuto

Vince Camuto Riveq Slingback Pump

Price: $93.99 14% Savings
Original: $110

Original: $110
Shop Now

Badgley Mischka Fergie Tulle Pointed Toe Flats
Anthropologie

Badgley Mischka Fergie Tulle Pointed Toe Flats

Price: $140 29% Savings
Original: $198

Original: $198
Shop Now

Bridal shoes under $200

Sam Edelman Women's Bianka Sling Pump
Amazon

Sam Edelman Women's Bianka Sling Pump

Price: $140

Shop Now

Tony Bianco Bertie Slingback Pump
Revolve

Tony Bianco Bertie Slingback Pump

Price: $160

Shop Now

Matisse Bennett Sneaker
DSW

Matisse Bennett Sneaker

Price: $141.99

Shop Now

RAYE Zappa Heel
Revolve

RAYE Zappa Heel

Price: $188

Shop Now

Tony Bianco Marcel Mule
Revolve

Tony Bianco Marcel Mule

Price: $170

Shop Now

Sol Sana Bowl Mule
Revolve

Sol Sana Bowl Mule

Price: $137 29% Savings
Original: $195

Original: $195
Shop Now

Tony Bianco Asar Sandal
Revolve

Tony Bianco Asar Sandal

Price: $155

Shop Now

Vince Camuto Riccou Pump
Vince Camuto

Vince Camuto Riccou Pump

Price: $110

Shop Now

Splurge-worthy

Loeffler Randall Estella Pleated Ruffle Heeled Sandals
Anthropologie

Loeffler Randall Estella Pleated Ruffle Heeled Sandals

Price: $395

Shop Now

Alexandre Birman Isabelle 85 Nappa Kiss White Sandal
Amazon

Alexandre Birman Isabelle 85 Nappa Kiss White Sandal

Price: $625

Shop Now

Giuseppe Zanotti Intrigo Fabric Sandals
Amazon

Giuseppe Zanotti Intrigo Fabric Sandals

Price: $795

Shop Now

Alexandre Birman Clarita Sneaker
Amazon

Alexandre Birman Clarita Sneaker

Price: $425

Shop Now

Reformation Petra Cylinder Heel
Reformation

Reformation Petra Cylinder Heel

Price: $278

Shop Now

Aquazzura Love Affair Pump 85
Amazon

Aquazzura Love Affair Pump 85

Price: $825

Shop Now

Larroude Goldie Mule
Revolve

Larroude Goldie Mule

Price: $315

Shop Now

Larroude Portofino Sandal
Revolve

Larroude Portofino Sandal

Price: $300

Shop Now