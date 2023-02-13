As a mother of the bride or a mother of the groom, you want to feel your best on your child's wedding day -- and finding the right dress may help you do just that.

Of course, you'll want to consider the venue, the dress code, and any requests from the bride while shopping for your dress. To help you get started, we've rounded up elegant mother-of-the-bride and mother-of-the-groom dresses at various price points and in different styles to help you find one that's just right.

For example, shop everything from a sage green floral dress to an embellished column gown and a metallic dress with a cape.

Check it all out below!

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.

Dresses under $200

Macy's NY COLLECTION Plus Size Ruched Empire Maxi Dress Price : $47.60 • 32% Savings Macy's Original: $70 Shop Now You can't go wrong with a simple black dress like this one.

Amazon DRESSTELLS Bell Sleeve Lace Dress Price: $32.99 to $38.99 • From: Amazon Shop Now

Nordstrom Julia Jordan Halter Neck Jumpsuit Price: $139 • From: Nordstrom Shop Now If a jumpsuit is more your style, this Julia Jordan one is a great option. It's available in black, olive, light mauve and more colors.

Bloomingdale's Lauren Ralph Lauren Off The Shoulder Gown Price : $172.25 • 35% Savings Bloomingdale's Original: $265 Shop Now This pretty red Lauren Ralph Lauren off-the-shoulder gown makes for an elegant mother-of-the-bride dress.

Amazon JAEDEN Mother of The Bride Off The Shoulder Dress Price: $106.66 • From: Amazon Shop Now

Amazon Adrianna Papell Women's Metallic Knit Covered Gown Price: $114.98 to $229 • From: Amazon Shop Now

ASOS Hope & Ivy backless maxi dress in sage green floral Price: $156 • From: ASOS Shop Now

Dresses under $300

Anthropologie BHLDN Lennox Crepe Dress Price: $220 • From: Anthropologie Shop Now This simple yet stunning black dress features a high-neck silhouette with a side slit. Style it with sandals or pumps and earrings for a little sparkle.

Anthropologie BHLDN Leila Satin Charmeuse Dress Price: $248 • From: Anthropologie Shop Now We love the cut and shape of this satin BHLDN dress. Plus, it's available in 11 different colors to best suit the wedding party.

Macy's Betsy & Adam Plus Size Cape Back Metallic Gown Price: $259 • From: Macy's Shop Now This gorgeous metallic gown features an elegant cape at the back.

Nordstrom Alex Evenings Embellished Side Drape Column Gown Price: $279 • From: Nordstrom Shop Now This Alex Evenings dress gathers to one side with an embellishment. It features a tulip hem and is available in three colors.

Nordstrom JS Collections Daphne Embroidered Sequin Column Gown Price: $298 • From: Nordstrom Shop Now This floral column gown is perfect for a spring wedding.

Nordstrom Adrianna Papell Metallic Long Sleeve Mesh Evening Gown Price: $229 • From: Nordstrom Shop Now For a long-sleeve option for the mother of the bride or groom, this Adrianna Papell dress is available at Nordstrom.

Nordstrom Eliza J Lace Fit & Flare Cocktail Dress Price: $248 • From: Nordstrom Shop Now For a shorter cocktail dress option, try this fit and flare from Eliza J.

Dresses under $500

Anthropologie Amsale Pryce Off-the-Shoulder Column Dress Price: $495 • From: Anthropologie Shop Now We love this off-the-shoulder gown for the wedding day.

Reformation Reformation Winslow Dress Price: $328 • From: Reformation Shop Now For a cocktail or formal wedding this spring or summer, Reformation's functional wrap dress is a total win.

Bloomingdale's Aidan Mattox Square Neck Floral Jacquard Gown Price : $357.50 • 35% Savings Bloomingdale's Original: $550 Shop Now This square-neck floral gown is fitted at the bust and waist but relaxed at the hip.

Dresses under $1,000

Saks Fifth Avenue ML Monique Lhuillier Strapless Jacquard Gown Price: $695 • From: Saks Fifth Avenue Shop Now For a black-tie gown with a touch of sparkle, try this strapless Monique Lhuillier number.

Anthropologie Sachin & Babi Sam Gown Price: $995 • From: Anthropologie Shop Now This elegant Sachin & Babi gown is perfect for the mother of the bride or groom. The dress is both understated and glamorous; it features crystal beading along the neckline.

