As a mother of the bride or a mother of the groom, you want to feel your best on your child's wedding day -- and finding the right dress may help you do just that.

Of course, you'll want to consider the venue, the dress code, and any requests from the bride while shopping for your dress. To help you get started, we've rounded up elegant mother-of-the-bride and mother-of-the-groom dresses at various price points and in different styles to help you find one that's just right.

For example, shop everything from a sage green floral dress to an embellished column gown and a metallic dress with a cape.

MORE: Wedding guest dresses 2023

Check it all out below!

Get more shopGMA! Sign up for our newsletter, and follow on Instagram and TikTok.

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.

Dresses under $200

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
NY COLLECTION Plus Size Ruched Empire Maxi Dress
Macy&#39;s

NY COLLECTION Plus Size Ruched Empire Maxi Dress

Price: $47.60 32% SavingsMacy's

Original: $70
Shop Now

You can't go wrong with a simple black dress like this one.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
DRESSTELLS Bell Sleeve Lace Dress
Amazon

DRESSTELLS Bell Sleeve Lace Dress

Price: $32.99 to $38.99   From: Amazon

Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Julia Jordan Halter Neck Jumpsuit
Nordstrom

Julia Jordan Halter Neck Jumpsuit

Price: $139   From: Nordstrom

Shop Now

If a jumpsuit is more your style, this Julia Jordan one is a great option. It's available in black, olive, light mauve and more colors. 

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Lauren Ralph Lauren Off The Shoulder Gown
Bloomingdale&#39;s

Lauren Ralph Lauren Off The Shoulder Gown

Price: $172.25 35% SavingsBloomingdale's

Original: $265
Shop Now

This pretty red Lauren Ralph Lauren off-the-shoulder gown makes for an elegant mother-of-the-bride dress.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
JAEDEN Mother of The Bride Off The Shoulder Dress
Amazon

JAEDEN Mother of The Bride Off The Shoulder Dress

Price: $106.66   From: Amazon

Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Adrianna Papell Women&#39;s Metallic Knit Covered Gown
Amazon

Adrianna Papell Women's Metallic Knit Covered Gown

Price: $114.98 to $229   From: Amazon

Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Hope &#38; Ivy backless maxi dress in sage green floral
ASOS

Hope & Ivy backless maxi dress in sage green floral

Price: $156   From: ASOS

Shop Now

Dresses under $300

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
BHLDN Lennox Crepe Dress
Anthropologie

BHLDN Lennox Crepe Dress

Price: $220   From: Anthropologie

Shop Now

This simple yet stunning black dress features a high-neck silhouette with a side slit. Style it with sandals or pumps and earrings for a little sparkle.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
BHLDN Leila Satin Charmeuse Dress
Anthropologie

BHLDN Leila Satin Charmeuse Dress

Price: $248   From: Anthropologie

Shop Now

We love the cut and shape of this satin BHLDN dress. Plus, it's available in 11 different colors to best suit the wedding party.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Betsy &#38; Adam Plus Size Cape Back Metallic Gown
Macy&#39;s

Betsy & Adam Plus Size Cape Back Metallic Gown

Price: $259   From: Macy's

Shop Now

This gorgeous metallic gown features an elegant cape at the back.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Alex Evenings Embellished Side Drape Column Gown
Nordstrom

Alex Evenings Embellished Side Drape Column Gown

Price: $279   From: Nordstrom

Shop Now

This Alex Evenings dress gathers to one side with an embellishment. It features a tulip hem and is available in three colors.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
JS Collections Daphne Embroidered Sequin Column Gown
Nordstrom

JS Collections Daphne Embroidered Sequin Column Gown

Price: $298   From: Nordstrom

Shop Now

This floral column gown is perfect for a spring wedding.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Adrianna Papell Metallic Long Sleeve Mesh Evening Gown
Nordstrom

Adrianna Papell Metallic Long Sleeve Mesh Evening Gown

Price: $229   From: Nordstrom

Shop Now

For a long-sleeve option for the mother of the bride or groom, this Adrianna Papell dress is available at Nordstrom.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Eliza J Lace Fit &#38; Flare Cocktail Dress
Nordstrom

Eliza J Lace Fit & Flare Cocktail Dress

Price: $248   From: Nordstrom

Shop Now

For a shorter cocktail dress option, try this fit and flare from Eliza J. 

Dresses under $500

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Amsale Pryce Off-the-Shoulder Column Dress
Anthropologie

Amsale Pryce Off-the-Shoulder Column Dress

Price: $495   From: Anthropologie

Shop Now

We love this off-the-shoulder gown for the wedding day. 

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Reformation Winslow Dress
Reformation

Reformation Winslow Dress

Price: $328   From: Reformation

Shop Now

For a cocktail or formal wedding this spring or summer, Reformation's functional wrap dress is a total win.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Aidan Mattox Square Neck Floral Jacquard Gown
Bloomingdale&#39;s

Aidan Mattox Square Neck Floral Jacquard Gown

Price: $357.50 35% SavingsBloomingdale's

Original: $550
Shop Now

This square-neck floral gown is fitted at the bust and waist but relaxed at the hip.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Tadashi Shoji Odette Dress
Anthropologie

Tadashi Shoji Odette Dress

Price: $430   From: Anthropologie

Shop Now

Dresses under $1,000

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
ML Monique Lhuillier Strapless Gown
Saks Fifth Avenue

ML Monique Lhuillier Strapless Gown

Price: $595   From: Saks Fifth Avenue

Shop Now

This beautiful blue dress is perfect for a black-tie wedding. 

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
ML Monique Lhuillier Strapless Jacquard Gown
Saks Fifth Avenue

ML Monique Lhuillier Strapless Jacquard Gown

Price: $695   From: Saks Fifth Avenue

Shop Now

For a black-tie gown with a touch of sparkle, try this strapless Monique Lhuillier number.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Sachin &#38; Babi Sam Gown
Anthropologie

Sachin & Babi Sam Gown

Price: $995   From: Anthropologie

Shop Now

This elegant Sachin & Babi gown is perfect for the mother of the bride or groom. The dress is both understated and glamorous; it features crystal beading along the neckline.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Teri Jon by Rickie Freeman Metallic Jacket Dress
Bloomingdale&#39;s

Teri Jon by Rickie Freeman Metallic Jacket Dress

Price: $560   From: Bloomingdale's

Shop Now

Style this metallic jacket dress with pumps and a matching metallic clutch.