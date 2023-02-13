As a mother of the bride or a mother of the groom, you want to feel your best on your child's wedding day -- and finding the right dress may help you do just that.
Of course, you'll want to consider the venue, the dress code, and any requests from the bride while shopping for your dress. To help you get started, we've rounded up elegant mother-of-the-bride and mother-of-the-groom dresses at various price points and in different styles to help you find one that's just right.
For example, shop everything from a sage green floral dress to an embellished column gown and a metallic dress with a cape.
Check it all out below!
Dresses under $200
DRESSTELLS Bell Sleeve Lace Dress
Price: $32.99 to $38.99 • From: Amazon
Julia Jordan Halter Neck Jumpsuit
Price: $139 • From: Nordstrom
If a jumpsuit is more your style, this Julia Jordan one is a great option. It's available in black, olive, light mauve and more colors.
Lauren Ralph Lauren Off The Shoulder Gown
Price: $172.25 • 35% SavingsBloomingdale'sOriginal: $265
This pretty red Lauren Ralph Lauren off-the-shoulder gown makes for an elegant mother-of-the-bride dress.
JAEDEN Mother of The Bride Off The Shoulder Dress
Price: $106.66 • From: Amazon
Adrianna Papell Women's Metallic Knit Covered Gown
Price: $114.98 to $229 • From: Amazon
Hope & Ivy backless maxi dress in sage green floral
Price: $156 • From: ASOS
Dresses under $300
BHLDN Lennox Crepe Dress
Price: $220 • From: Anthropologie
This simple yet stunning black dress features a high-neck silhouette with a side slit. Style it with sandals or pumps and earrings for a little sparkle.
BHLDN Leila Satin Charmeuse Dress
Price: $248 • From: Anthropologie
We love the cut and shape of this satin BHLDN dress. Plus, it's available in 11 different colors to best suit the wedding party.
Betsy & Adam Plus Size Cape Back Metallic Gown
Price: $259 • From: Macy's
This gorgeous metallic gown features an elegant cape at the back.
Alex Evenings Embellished Side Drape Column Gown
Price: $279 • From: Nordstrom
This Alex Evenings dress gathers to one side with an embellishment. It features a tulip hem and is available in three colors.
JS Collections Daphne Embroidered Sequin Column Gown
Price: $298 • From: Nordstrom
This floral column gown is perfect for a spring wedding.
Adrianna Papell Metallic Long Sleeve Mesh Evening Gown
Price: $229 • From: Nordstrom
For a long-sleeve option for the mother of the bride or groom, this Adrianna Papell dress is available at Nordstrom.
Eliza J Lace Fit & Flare Cocktail Dress
Price: $248 • From: Nordstrom
For a shorter cocktail dress option, try this fit and flare from Eliza J.
Dresses under $500
Amsale Pryce Off-the-Shoulder Column Dress
Price: $495 • From: Anthropologie
We love this off-the-shoulder gown for the wedding day.
Reformation Winslow Dress
Price: $328 • From: Reformation
For a cocktail or formal wedding this spring or summer, Reformation's functional wrap dress is a total win.
Aidan Mattox Square Neck Floral Jacquard Gown
Price: $357.50 • 35% SavingsBloomingdale'sOriginal: $550
This square-neck floral gown is fitted at the bust and waist but relaxed at the hip.
Tadashi Shoji Odette Dress
Price: $430 • From: Anthropologie
Dresses under $1,000
ML Monique Lhuillier Strapless Gown
Price: $595 • From: Saks Fifth Avenue
This beautiful blue dress is perfect for a black-tie wedding.
ML Monique Lhuillier Strapless Jacquard Gown
Price: $695 • From: Saks Fifth Avenue
For a black-tie gown with a touch of sparkle, try this strapless Monique Lhuillier number.
Sachin & Babi Sam Gown
Price: $995 • From: Anthropologie
This elegant Sachin & Babi gown is perfect for the mother of the bride or groom. The dress is both understated and glamorous; it features crystal beading along the neckline.
Teri Jon by Rickie Freeman Metallic Jacket Dress
Price: $560 • From: Bloomingdale's
Style this metallic jacket dress with pumps and a matching metallic clutch.