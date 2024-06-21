If you're puzzled about what to wear to your next black-tie wedding, we've got you covered!
"Good Morning America" tapped Michael Toccin, co-founder and designer of TOCCIN, to help answer some of your burning style questions that might be at the top of your mind ahead of your next black-tie affair.
"No one loves black tie more than the Toccins," Toccin told "Good Morning America".
"Similar to a cocktail attire, when dressing for a black-tie wedding, it is extremely important for both men and women to consider the environment and location they're going to be in."
What is black tie attire?
"Black tie is the second most formal dress code (behind white tie) and provides wedding guests the opportunity to dress to the nines," Toccin said. "The best part of a black-tie wedding is planning a look you feel fabulous in. [My wife and TOCCIN co-founder Alex Toccin] and I also recommend splurging on hair and makeup for a black-tie wedding, which will elevate your entire look."
For men:
"For men, black tie means formal suiting, often with a black bowtie," Toccin said.
For women:
"For women, it tends to mean longer dresses that are more elevated than a cocktail dress."
Is there a specific dress length that is appropriate for women?
"Dresses for black-tie weddings tend to be longer floor-length gowns or at least a midi," Toccin said.
"If your dress is shorter, you want to make sure it is overly dressy in other aspects, such as a dramatic texture or a full beaded look."
Are there specific colors or tones to wear?
"When dressing for a black-tie wedding, my wife Alex tends to gravitate towards black or metallics, however, the color truly depends on the location," Toccin said.
"For example, if you are at a destination wedding in Italy, you could play with a beautiful shade of blue, or if you are attending a New York City wedding soiree, you could dress up the TOCCIN Flora Dress in black with elevated shoes and jewelry."
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Influencers may receive a commission or have business relationships with a recommended brand. SOME PRICES ARE DYNAMIC AND MAY CHANGE FROM THE DATE OF PUBLICATION. Have questions about ordering or a purchase? Click here.
Theory Chambers Velvet One-Button Tuxedo Jacket
- $208.50
- $695
- Saks Fifth Ave