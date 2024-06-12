Your wedding invite arrives in the mail and the dress code states "cocktail attire." Now what?
If you're like us, you might be a little confused by what your dress length should be or what color might be acceptable for this dress code.
That's why "Good Morning America" tapped Michael Toccin, co-founder and designer of TOCCIN, to help answer some of the questions that might be at the top of your mind.
"Planning your look and getting dressed is the best part of attending a wedding, and the cocktail dress code gives you the option to style it your way, whereas black tie is more restrictive," Toccin told "GMA."
"I believe in dressing for location," he continued. "For example, you can have fun with color at a garden party wedding, utilizing short and fun or long and flowy styles."
See more of Toccin's tips below and browse our top cocktail attire picks for men and women.
What is cocktail attire?
"Cocktail attire is a semi-formal dress code that lies in between formal (black tie) and casual dressing," Toccin said. "The best part about cocktail attire is that it allows for the most amount of self-expression when creating a look."
For men:
"I recommend pants (jeans or slacks) with a blazer or suit jacket. Depending on the location and event, a collared shirt is optional. Men can also have fun with what they’re wearing by adding a bow tie to their blazer as an elevated element."
For women:
"A true cocktail dress is the best way to go -- think short or mid-length, but have fun with it! With a long style, keep it flowy or a casual fabric like knitwear."
Is there a specific dress length that is appropriate for women?
"Any length can be appropriate for cocktail attire, however typically guests gravitate towards shorter to mid-length styles. The TOCCIN Melody in Jet is the perfect length for cocktail attire, and the classic black works for multiple locations."
Are there specific colors or tones to wear?
"Color depends on the location," Toccin shared.
For example:
- The TOCCIN Mackenzie Halter Dress is great for a summer wedding that has a cocktail dress code as it picks up natural colors that are perfect for a farm or beach wedding.
- The TOCCIN Sophia Dress is a bit more conservative, however it could be worn for a daytime wedding that is cocktail attire.
