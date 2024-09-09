We have provided everything you need to know on both cocktail attire and black tie weddings. Next dress code on the list -- semi-formal.
"Good Morning America" continued the conversation with Michael Toccin, co-founder and designer of TOCCIN, to help answer everything you might not know about semi-formal attire.
What is semi formal attire?
"When we see semi-formal attire on a wedding invite, we would compare this to cocktail attire," Toccin said. "Semi-formal attire is a dress code that lies in between formal (black-tie) and casual dressing – it calls for more fun, more color and a mix of silhouettes and fabrications."
For women:
According to Toccin, women's semi-formal attire ranges from a dress, think mini to midi, to a matching suit set.
"We recommend simple wardrobe staples that you can dress up with accessories. If you opt for a suit, try the Genevieve Single Button Blazer that creates an hourglass figure with structured shoulders and gold button closure for a touch of glamour. You can also have fun with fabrications and color to have a bit of fun while still keeping your look sophisticated."
For men:
"For men, semi-formal attire means jeans or slacks with a blazer or suit jacket, with an optional collar."
Is there a specific dress length that is appropriate for women?
Toccin says that when you think of semi-formal attire the dress lengths or style options are endless.
"Typically mini and mid-length dress styles are the most popular," Toccin said. "For example, The Flora Strong Shoulder Slip Dress is the perfect mid-length dress with the right mix of trend and sophistication."
