Struggling with what to wear to your courthouse wedding?
We've got you covered.
For many people, wedding day attire is a big deal. And whether you have a vision for your look or are starting from scratch, it can be hard to find a dress that's just right.
We tapped bridal stylist Hope LaVine to help brides decide what to wear to their courthouse weddings.
"I think one of the most exciting things about dressing for a courthouse wedding is that there are no rules or societal pressure," LaVine told "Good Morning America" in an e-mail. "The most beautiful thing to me about a courthouse wedding is that the love of a couple is truly the focus of the day. You can wear anything, and I encourage brides to keep it authentically them!"
To start, LaVine suggested considering how you want to feel in your dress, as well as any activities happening on the big day.
"I think how you feel is a big factor because if you want to be fun and flirty, maybe that's a minidress with some fun feather details. Or maybe you want to be chic and timeless, and to you, that’s a vintage Chanel tweed dress. Or maybe you want to be cool and effortless, so to you, that is a silky slip dress with stunning draping," LaVine says. "None are wrong for a courthouse wedding, but they're all going to make you feel differently. So, think about how you want to feel at your courthouse wedding and take it from there!"
If you're looking for a trendy wedding dress, LaVine suggested a minidress styled with a cathedral-length veil.
"Minis have so much character packed into the short wedding dress silhouette! You can say a lot with a little dress," she said.
For something more classic, LaVine said to look out for a dress with buttons down the back, a halter or off-the-shoulder neckline, pleating, and silk or satin fabrics, among other styles.
"I also love seeing vintage gowns or vintage-inspired elements in a look!" she said. "There are so many gorgeous vintage wedding dresses and slips out there. How special to incorporate something borrowed or old into your bridal look."
However, there are a few things LaVine said she would avoid for the courthouse.
"Personally, I would never wear a ballgown wedding dress with a 10-foot train," she said. "You want to keep in mind your location, the setting, and your surroundings. I think the beauty of a courthouse wedding is the effortlessness ... [That] doesn’t mean you can’t wear something fabulous, but it takes away the pressure of wearing something loud."
Your courthouse wedding dress is one you can certainly re-wear. For example, if you opt for a minidress, LaVine suggested wearing it again to a birthday party or an anniversary.
"I think wearing something sentimental is always appropriate," LaVine said. "This is one of the reasons I encourage wearability to brides! Consider pieces you actually love in your wedding wardrobe and not just pieces you want to wear for a day."
She added, "But if you don't re-wear that is totally acceptable as well. It's not a one-size or one-solution-fits-all."
No matter what you chose, LaVine said you can make your courthouse wedding bridal look feel special.
"Perhaps you style your wedding dress with family heirloom jewelry, or you borrow your best friend's veil," she said, adding, "Don't not dress up or make it super special, because it is!"
To help you start finding your dream dress, we've rounded up some picks below.
Scroll to shop!
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.
Shona Joy Frill Cuff Bias Midi Dress
Price: $380 • From: Revolve
This fully-lined Shona Joy dress has faux front buttons and a sheen satin finish.
ELLIATT Rays Dress
Price: $240 • From: Revolve
We love the bow accent on the front of this ELLIATT mini dress.
MISHA x REVOLVE Evianna Satin Gown
Price: $447 • From: Revolve
This dress features a high halter neck with a bow and an open back.
Renee C. Cowlneck Satin Midi Dress
Price: $99.99 • 53% SavingsSaks OFF 5THOriginal: $215
Style this cowlneck satin midi with embellished heels and a small clutch.
Watters Ambrosia Bow-Strap Lace Midi Dress
Price: $725 • From: Anthropologie
If you're looking for lace (and something blue!) this Watters midi dress may be the perfect fit.
Sachin & Babi Gemma Strapless Back-Bow Pearl Midi Dress
Price: $598 • From: Anthropologie
This pearl-embellish strapless dress features a back bow and a column silhouette.
Bridal by ELOQUII Dramatic Sleeve Dress
Price: $119 • From: Eloquii
This Eloquii dress has a dramatic puff sleeve with a front slit at the skirt. Plus, it has pockets!
Reformation Zenni Dress
Price: $298 • From: Anthropologie
This Reformation mini is one you'll be able to wear time and time again. Style it with your friend's veil, as LeVine suggests, for the courthouse and wear it again with sunnies and sandals on your honeymoon.
Rodarte Off-White Silk Satin Mid Length Slip Dress with Silk Flower
Price: $966 • From: Amazon
This classic, simple Rodarte silk slip dress features a silk flower detail -- perfect for a bride.
Amsale Draped Off-The-Shoulder Midi-Dress
Price: $495 • From: Saks Fifth Avenue
This classic dress has an off-the-shoulder neckline and a concealed back zip. It's made with "lustrous satin" and complete with a draped bodice.
KIRUNDO 2023 Summer Women's Satin Midi Dresses Off Shoulder
Price: $48.99 • From: Amazon
Another off-the-shoulder dress you can wear for multiple occasions.
Realtix Satin Silk Backless Tube Tops Maxi Dress for Women
Price: $46.99 • From: Amazon
This simple strapless maxi dress is an effortless option for a courthouse wedding. Plus, it's under $50!
Oscar de la Renta Pleated Passionflower Midi Dress, White Multi
Price: $1645 • From: Amazon
This Oscar de la Renta pleated midi dress makes a great option for a bride who wants to wear a dress with a print. We love the classic pleated panel design, square neck, and botanical details.
Reformation Liliwen Dress
Price: $428 • From: Reformation
This mini Reformation bridal dress has a removable train (!) as well as side pockets and smocking on the back bodice.
MEROKEETY Women's 2023 Summer Puff Sleeve Smocked Floral Dress Crewneck Lace Flowy Tiered Midi Dresses
Price: $48.99 • From: Amazon
This feminine midi dress is a more casual option that you can dress up with accessories.
Memoriesea Women's Basic Bodycon Ruffle Flared Short Sleeve Pencil Midi Dress
Price: $29.99 • From: Amazon
This dress has ruffled flared sleeves, a round neck and a midi length.