"I think how you feel is a big factor because if you want to be fun and flirty, maybe that's a minidress with some fun feather details. Or maybe you want to be chic and timeless, and to you, that’s a vintage Chanel tweed dress. Or maybe you want to be cool and effortless, so to you, that is a silky slip dress with stunning draping," LaVine says. "None are wrong for a courthouse wedding, but they're all going to make you feel differently. So, think about how you want to feel at your courthouse wedding and take it from there!"